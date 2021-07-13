The Complete Guide On German Shepherd Shedding

German Shepherds are a great companion for anybody. They are highly trained and very loyal guard dogs. On top of that all they have got a very unique look that helps them stand out from other dog breeds. German shepherds have a number of features, including shedding.

Shedding is very common in all German Shepherds so there is nothing to worry about if you see your GSD shedding a lot. VetGen Pharmaceuticals talks about German Shepherd shedding in this blog. We hope to cover everything that you need to know about the frequency of their shedding as well as how to manage their shedding.

Shedding in German Shepherds

German Shepherds are notorious for shedding a lot. This is caused due to them having a double coat which makes them shed their fur all around the year. Shedding occurs in two types. The first being regular shedding that happens every day and the second being Seasonal shedding.

Seasonal shedding occurs mostly during spring and autumn. During this period you can notice your German Shepherd shedding a lot. German Shepherds have a double-coat of fur like I had mentioned before. The one on the top has a bit of a rough texture while the one below is denser and has a very soft texture.

Top Coat Shedding Frequency

The top coat of a German Shepherd is the one that we get to touch when we pet a GSD. The topcoat has a very rough texture as I had mentioned before. The topcoat usually has a different color from the undercoat as well. The topcoat works as a protective layer for the German Shepherd Dog, protecting it from environmental hazards. The regular shedding that occurs is mostly for the topcoat. Even during brushing the dog, all the shedding that occurs is from the topcoat.

Under Coat Shedding Frequency

The undercoat for a German Shepherd is found right below the topcoat and this is the one that goes through seasonal shedding a lot twice every year. The undercoat blows loads of fur and this is completely normal for all German shepherds.

During a period of 1-3 weeks, a German Shepherd might blow most of the fur it has on its body. Owners should always be ready for these timings and prepare to make their house fur-proof. The amount of fur that comes out may vary from dog to dog and their size plays a role as well. Generally, puppies would shed much less than adult German Shepherds.

What are the causes of shedding in German Shepherds?

There are a few reasons why German Shepherds shed. The coat of hair on top of them is for protection and their body needs to have a healthy coat on top of it to make sure that they have the best. When german shepherds shed, they are normally shedding the dead fur they have on top of them so that healthy fur can grow in its place. Here are a few other reasons for a German Shepherd to shed:

Hormonal imbalance or stress

Hormonal changes can cause more shedding for German Shepherds. Mainly when they are pregnant or have been neutered. A change in hormone also affects the quality of the skin and hair making it weaker and increasing the frequency of shedding for German shepherds. Just like humans, dogs might also suffer from hair fall when they are undergoing stress. This is a reason why you should always try to keep a happy environment around your German Shepherd.

Illnesses and allergies

When a dog is sick, its body doesn’t function properly which results in them not getting enough nutrients. This can cause increased shedding for your dog as well. When the body doesn’t receive its fair share of nutrients it triggers the production of unhealthy hair instead of healthy ones.

This hair comes off easily and this is another reason why you see extra shedding for your dog. Similarly, allergies can be a reason for your dog to suffer from extra shedding as well. In both cases, it is best to take your dog to the vet so that they can properly diagnose it and find the root of the problem.

Lack of proper nutrition

Lastly, this could be a major reason for your dog losing more hair. It is highly important that your dog is taking in healthy amounts of food so that they can maintain not only their inner health but also the health of their outer layer, including the skin and the coat. Some nutrients that your German Shepherd requires to have healthy fur on him are good amounts of protein and fatty acids.

You might notice spotty furs or even increased shedding when your friend is going through nutrient deficiency. The only way to solve this would be to give a properly balanced diet to your dog and make sure that they are receiving all their nutrients properly.

How to reduce shedding?

The best way to reduce the fall of your German Shepherd’s fur everywhere around the house is to brush their coat daily. Regular brushing for 10 minutes can help you to collect all their loose fur at one place and reduce shedding around the house.

Brushing your dog is also a great way to clean their fur of any dirt or debris that might harm their coat. Give them occasional baths by using products that reduce shedding. Giving diets that are rich in protein and omega is another way to prevent excessive shedding in German Shepherds.

Final words

A German Shepherd shedding its fur is completely natural. If you have a German shepherd dog who you see shedding a lot, do not be worried at all. Similarly, if you plan on getting a German shepherd, you should be prepared to make sure that your house is fur-proof. In the end, you also need to know how much your German Shepherd is supposed to shed. If you see any abnormalities, then it is best to take your German shepherd to the vet so that they can identify the problem properly. Thanks for reading the article and we hope that it was informative for you.