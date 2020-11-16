A Handbook To Get ‘Perfect Eyebrows’ – 2020 Guide

If you ask any girl or woman, you will find 90% of them want to have perfect eyebrows. And to do that, they are all set to bear some pain of threading or waxing! It is not only the eyes that enhance one’s beauty but also the eyebrows. Having perfect eyebrows adds up to your beauty. Here is a guide that they can follow to get those who do not know how to get perfect eyebrows! By following these simple tips, you can get yourself a set of beautiful eyebrows.

· Know your face

Before you get perfect eyebrows, you must know your face type. Now not all faces are the same; some are oval; some are square while some have a heart-shaped face. It is essential to know your face shape as eyebrow shapes aren’t the same for every face. If you have a heart-shaped face, you should go for round-shaped and low arch eyebrows, whereas if you have a round face, you can go for high arches that will give you natural looks!

Don’t over-pluck

This might surprise you, but it’s true; sometimes, it’s best you don’t even start working on your brows. Yes, you heard it right; leave them be is one of the solutions that, with no effort, can give you the desired brows. Now, we don’t talk about leaving them entirely on their own. All that you need to do in some instances is to only work on removing the hairs that are out of place. This could give you an ideal way to shape your brows by leaving them as natural as you can. Just be careful not to go too close to the brow line. Avoid shaping whatsoever; only focus on rogue hairs that are causing disorder. The secret is not to over-pluck your brows. Do this, and you might have them perfect just the way they are. After all, we’re talking about fixing brows and not about coding you’ll find at dealvoucherz.com. Don’t complicate matters. Always remember – simple is the best.

· Brush it

If you want to have perfect eyebrows, you must get rid of your eyebrows’ excess hair. But now many of you will wonder how to do so? Do not worry as all you have to do is buy yourself a brush or a spoolie and move it in the upwards direction on your eyebrows to bring out the excess or long hairs you will need to remove.

Watch Out For Tail End

Don’t ever overextend your brows. This is never a smart move. It can cause changes to your face that are not desirable. We’re talking about the sad look. Having a long tail of your brows will make your face appear dropped or lower, which will make people think you are in a bad mood. Your brow only goes so far for a reason. The angle that you start with is the perfect one, and you need to keep it that way. If you lost the natural end in the process of fixing your brows, don’t worry, as it can be measured again. This is how you do it: align a brown pencil at your nostril and diagonally position it with the side of your eye. The place where your pencil hits the upper end of your face is where the brow end should be. This is how you’ll hit the perfect look and avoid looking down at those who look at your face.

· Go for threading

One of the easiest but bit painful ways to get yourself a pair of perfect eyebrows is to go for threading. If you are doing it for the first time, it will sure hurt like hell, but once you get used to the entire process, it will feel like an ant stinging, you! Threading from an expert helps you to get your desired set of perfect eyebrows. What are you waiting for? Go ahead and fix an appointment with the beauty parlour this weekend.

· Wax it out

Another simple yet less painful as compared to threading to give yourself perfect eyebrows. Apart from being less painful, it also costs you as much as threading, in some cases, less than that. Waxing helps you avoid all the tweezing or plucking and straight away enables you to get rid of that long and unwanted hair. You can always ask your parlour if they can give you the wax option instead of threading.

Castor Oil

If you didn’t know, many brow products could help you shape your brows. Many of them are used for thinning, but not all hit the spot you desire. The best way to shape it is first to make it more before you turn to less. One of the best ways to instigate the growth of this facial hair is castor oil. If you dig around, you’ll find that anyone involved with brows recommends using this product on this part of your face to help the brows grow. This is not a complicated process. All you need to do is apply a couple of drops to each eyebrow and brush it on with gentle moves. The best route to take is the daily usage, once a day, for one week. After the initial daily doses, you can start doing this in the morning, and before you got to sleep. Before you start with your brows, be sure to try this oil on another part of your body to make sure that there are no side effects on your skin. If your skin feels irritated, don’t try this move.

· Enhance it

Once you are all done with the threading/waking and have got yourself the eyebrows you desired! Now you must enhance it a bit more. How? Well, you can always you’re an eyebrow pencil to deepen your eyebrows if you prefer a denser look or fill up the gaps in between! When you use an eyebrow pencil, you give it a nice finishing touch; you can draw your eyebrow area as much as you want. This will give your face a different look.

Thus there were some simple hacks that you could easily follow if you want to get perfect eyebrows. You would need a few accessories and you can find them online; all you have to do is find the best deals for yourself! So what are you holding yourself back for?