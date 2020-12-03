6 Reasons It is Worth Getting a Buyer’s Agent

Purchasing a home is an opportunity that not everybody has during their lifetime. Usually, a person will go through this procedure once at most, with some people not being required to do so at all. It’s best if you end up inheriting a home from someone else, but unfortunately that’s not the reality for many.

If you are left with the task of buying a home, especially for the first time, what we advise is to hire a buyer’s agent. If you’re willing to learn more about why you should be hiring or what the advantages are, now is the right time to learn more. Let’s take a look.

1. It’s initially free to hire a buyer’s agent

Those who don’t even consider hiring a buyer’s agent use an excuse that isn’t exactly true. Not having enough money to hire a buyer’s agent is not the problem here. The thing is, about 99% of all buyer’s agents will agree to get their compensation in the form of a percentage of the total price of the property. The current “standard” is about 1.2% up to 2%, which is pretty fair considering that you can get a better price for the home by collaborating with a buyer’s agent during the procedure.

So if you currently don’t have any extra money laying around ready to be used on a buyer’s agent, this type of deal may work in your favor. If you decide that after all it’s better to pay the agent, you should know that the fixed rate is determined on the total price of the home. In conclusion, if the home costs less, you’ll pay a lower sum etc…

2. It makes the entire procedure a lot easier

As we said above, not everyone has experience with buying or selling real estate, and it’s definitely not the easiest thing to do paperwork or decision-wise. But, buyer’s agents are trained professionals with many years of experience under their belts. They make the entire procedure a lot easier and just because of that we suggest hiring one for your upcoming real-estate purchase.

Even when it comes to your personal interests, such as trying to find out what you personally like in a home, agents can help with such decisions. They know what’s good and what’s not. After all, this is their main job for many years. Hobart Buyer’s Agent is a website where you can get more information on this topic. Further researching into this topic will only contribute to you knowing the benefits of hiring an agent in order to make the entire procedure easier, and we definitely recommend it.

3. You won’t have issues with the contract creation

Paperwork is a huge part of the home-buying procedure. And, for many people this is the most complicated thing to do. Thankfully, agents can help with the contract creation and they can cover all the loop holes or dangerous aspects that the “average Joe” doesn’t know about. Purchasing a home is something in which a lot of money is involved. Making a mistake and ending up with further costs because of a contract is definitely not advisable.

4. The agent will have ongoing connections that can help

You never know when you’ll need someone else to help with certain something in this complicated chain of events, whether with the negotiations, the paperwork or anything else. Well, if you are not someone who dedicated their entire life working with real estate, chances are that you don’t have connections of that kind. But, do you know who does? The buyer’s agent that’s going to happily use those connections in order to ensure the best collaboration between you two. One more reason to hire.

A real-estate attorney, a home inspector or a mortgage originator are all crucial roles that can have huge impact in this entire experience, and it’s rare for any of us to have a close connection with those types of people. A hue benefit if you ask us.

5. Lower price purchase due to the agent’s negotiation skills

Although home purchasing is quite a “formal” thing, agents are able to negotiate and come up with better final offers. They know which parts of the home are the “weak sides” and how they can be used in order to reduce the price of the home you’re trying to purchase.

If you end up doing this on your own, you’ll have a much harder time, and as soon as the seller notices you’re inexperienced, there’s no chance they’ll drop the price down. This is especially true if that particular seller has an agent on their side doing the negotiations for them.

6. The agent is a professional and doesn’t let emotions cloud the judgement

Sometimes when you’re about to do a big transaction, emotions start to cloud your judgement, which is a normal thing for any human being, but not so good for business. The seller may start changing their mind right before selling the home, and other similar events make take place that make the entire procedure a bit more complicated than it needs to be. Thankfully, when you have an agent by your side, things are different. They can be your emotional filter and handle things in a professional manner for you. As we like to say, yet another reason to hire one.

Conclusion

Real estate transactions are a rare occasion to the average person, but if you need to make one, it’s definitely advisable to have a professional by your side. These are moments where attention to detail and professionalism are two very important things, both of them being the main traits of a buyer’s agent. In case you feel like you need some help with your buying process, it’s better to hire a professional than ask for advice from your friends or family members. The agent will negotiate, help you see the “weak sides” of your decision, do all the paperwork and a lot more just for you.