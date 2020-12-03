Juice Cleansing: Debunking Fiction vs Facts – 2020 Guide

Juice cleansing has always been one of the most highly contested diets that ever existed, well perhaps along with the Ketogenic diet and Intermittent Fasting. At some point, there’s bound to be some benefits to juice cleansing but you might not really be sure what it brings to the table, as far as satiety and overall nutrition is concerned.

The positive news is that the human body is programmed to spontaneously free itself from toxins. This is what the liver, kidneys, and gastrointestinal tract are mainly about. Because your body is still on top of it there is no reason to curtail your diet or buy massively overpriced juices.

So in this article, we’ve gathered the most common facts and fiction about juice cleansing for you to have a deeper understanding of what it means to add juice to your diet. Maybe it will help you obtain a better reason to do so.

FICTION: People have to detox in order to be truly healthy.

FACT: A juice cleanse provides people with a false sense of confidence that they are doing anything helpful because, Dubost said, people who do these cleanses are really doing something but that. She said the body detoxifies itself naturally, so to get rid of toxins, there is no need to do a juice cleanse. Our bodies do not need the aid of external factors to cleanse themselves off of toxins and other waste materials. We have a perfectly capable excretory system to do that job and doing detox diets or cleansing will not really have an effect on that. What we can do is to make sure that we do not overload our body by maintaining a healthy diet and exercising regularly to ensure that our entire system is working like a well-oiled machine.

FICTION: You need an expensive juicer to get the most nutrients out of juice cleansing.

FACT: It is true that not all juices are created equal, some are more water than juice, others, are juices made of 100% fruits and vegetables such as those at Raw Generation, so you obviously get more out of them. However, the thing that sets these juices apart is not the tool used but the method of extraction. More expensive juicers don’t guarantee a better extraction output. If that’s what you’re really aiming for, then leave the extraction to professionals who are already proven in their craft. If not, then just be content with your current juicer.

FICTION: Juicing is actually better than eating whole vegetables and fruits.

FACT: Nothing can beat eating whole fruits and vegetables. Here’s a secret: some vitamins and essential minerals are lost in the process of juicing. But the same thing happens when you cook veggies, too. So if we’re going to talk about better practice, you should be eating them raw for the most part. For those of you who can’t eat them raw, then juicing could do the trick for you, too.

FICTION: Juicing will make you lose weight.

FACT: Generally speaking, there are so many misconceptions related to juicing. Some credit it for being the Holy Grail or key to their weight loss success. But that’s not the case. Too much of everything is a bad thing… yes, even juicing. The important step for any weight loss journey is calorie deficiency, which translates to eating less than what your body requires in a day to burn the fat reserves inside your body.

Juicing does not aid in fat burning, however, since it has fewer calories, it can make you feel full faster and would prevent you from snacking on unhealthy foods. In other words, losing more fat than muscle is the desired result of a weight-loss program. On a restricted diet such as a cleanse, this may not happen because it is low in protein intake and calories, and while doing one, someone might not have the power to exercise that can build muscle. In the long run, having more lean muscle and less body fat means burning more calories and increasing your metabolism. Experts have noted that a full-on juicing diet could actually lead to weight loss, but not the good kind. A prolonged juicing diet causes you to lose water weight and protein, instead of fat. Not one food can help you lose weight. Self-discipline and commitment to eating just enough will.

FICTION: Juicing is a bad practice.

FACT: While juicing is not an end all be all solution to your fitness issues, it’s certainly not a bad idea. After all, what you’re trying to get into your system are actually whole foods (that are broken down into liquid form). Juicing helps you put more necessary vitamins and minerals into your system without much hassle. The truth is, most adults do not get the required amount of fruits and vegetables served on a given day, and juicing will definitely help you with that.

Once a person comes off to cleanse and eats food, all this weight could be gained right back by the person. Many experts do not encourage the practice, although they understand that some individuals may experience a mental lift from cleansing, such as maybe feeling ready or motivated to adopt healthier eating habits.

Juicing is not inherently a bad thing. So it’s not really something you should be dismissed outright. But be careful of those who say that juices are the best thing that ever happened to their diets because that is never the case. Juices are just one of the many ways you can obtain the necessary nutrients in your body. Use it, but use it wisely.

FICTION: Juicing can cure Cancer

FACT: The reality is that there is no data to demonstrate that cancer can be cured by juice. Although antioxidants are excellent for the total health of the body, they are simply part of a healthy diet. Usually, in fact, it is best to get them from whole fruits rather than juice.

Consuming whole fresh vegetables and fruit is challenging for some cancer patients. They can have difficulty swallowing whole fruits and digesting them. Juicing is a beneficial way of ensuring that these patients still receive the nutrients in those cases.

Keep positive in your healing and encourage yourself, including those masked as detoxification or washing, to disregard fad diets. In the first instance, it is this glorification of constraint that leads to a society of disordered eating. Keep on track and make sure to reach out for support anytime you catch yourself messing up.