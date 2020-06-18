11 Unique Gift Ideas for Cat Lovers

Generally speaking, people fall into one of two categories – they are either dog or cat lovers. This is true for everyone even if they are not huge fans of animals and have never had a pet in their entire life. The chances are that at least one of your friends is a cat person, and if you are not, connecting with their pet can prove to be quite difficult.

Still, there is something that you can do. Why not gift them a unique cat present? This will show them you appreciate the love they have for their pet even if you can’t quite understand it. Plus, who doesn’t love gifts? If you are not sure where to begin your search for a perfect themed present, keep reading this article, because we are going to provide you with some suggestions.

1. Pillow cases

Creating the ultimate comfort zone is everyone’s major goal. It is even better if we can decorate it a bit to display our interests and things that we love. We believe that this is enough of a reason to put themed pillow cases at the initial position on our list.

When it comes to the design, consider what your friend prefers. Naturally, you can opt for something minimalistic or, on the other hand, go all out and choose something vibrant and colorful.

2. Cat Bed

While on the subject of comfort and beds, why not get one of these for your friend’s pet? These come in a wide variety of shapes and designs and they are made of different materials meaning that your options are endless, and you can check them out on Floppycats. If they have just got the cat and don’t have one of these or you know that they have been intending to buy a new bed, this gift will be perfect.

3. Themed shower curtains

Let’s be honest, even though some people are not big fans of interesting and unique shower curtains they can turn out to be a great asset to any bathroom. They can change the design of the whole room or simply add a bit of color and personality to it. If you want to give their bathroom a quick makeover, opt for this present, however, make sure to choose the right design.

4. Cat measuring cups

If you friend is not only a cat enthusiast but also adores cooking and baking, there really is no need to look for another present. Not only are these cups adorable to everyone, not just people who love cats, but they are actually quite practical since they will use them every time they start cooking something.

5. Coffee mug

Each and every one of us has a favorite mug that we use every day. It might seem ridiculous, but if we don’t drink coffee from our favorite mug, it kind of tastes differently. So, why not present your friend with their new coffee mug? The great thing about this present is that you can choose whatever you want, which means that there is no way you will go wrong.

You can opt for a simple white one with an image of a cat on it. You can even personalize it by adding a special quote. On the contrary, you can always purchase one that is of unique shape and design. The sky is the limit, so start looking for the perfect one.

6. Cat shaped candles

If your friend isn’t afraid to show the love and affection they have for their pet, then this can turn out to be a pretty good gift. Firstly, candles are always great decorative items that can be placed almost anywhere. Secondly, if you manage to find some scented one you will not only provide them with something that pleases their eye but also something that can provide them with a beautiful scent and even help them to relax.

7. Party plates

If you are about to attend a birthday party and you are in charge of ensuring that there are enough plates for everyone, we have a tip for you on how to take the whole party decoration thing to the next level. Bring cat-themed party plates. Let’s be honest, all the guests are going to love these. They are not only quite unique and appealing, but they can also turn out to be a surprise for the birthday boy or a girl.

8. Kitty tea bags

We are certain that you agree with us – nothing can help you unwind better than a favorite book and a cup of hot tea. There is a way you can put a smile on your friend’s face every time they get ready for their ‘me’ time. Purchase these tea bags in the shape of a cat, still, just make sure to get the flavors they will enjoy the most.

9. Sleeping mask

Not a lot of people use these, but if your friend cannot go to bed without wearing a sleeping mask, then all you have to do is to find a cat-themed one. Our advice is to pay more attention to the material than to the design because after all, it has to be super comfortable. If it is not, one is probably going to use it and it is going to end up at the bottom of a drawer somewhere.

10. Welcome mat

Although this can prove to be the best present for some people, you should consider whether or not your friend feels comfortable sharing the love of these animals with others. Still, this can be a very interesting detail that will brighten everyone’s day as soon as they approach the front door.

11. Cat cave

There is another option you have, besides buying a gift for your friend and that is to give them something for their pet. As you surely know, cats are known for their ability and willingness to climb and hide, well almost anywhere.

Due to this reason, we believe that this fluffy and comfy cave can be the best present. Don’t worry, just because you didn’t get them something they will use, trust us, they are going to feel equally honored because they want their pet to be happy and satisfied.