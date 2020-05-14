10 Unique Gift Ideas for Puzzle Lovers

In every crew, there is that one person interested in resolving mysteries and that looks forward to challenges for mental skills. Just ask any person who considers itself a puzzle lover, and the answer you will receive will tell you that they don’t like to have puzzles who are easy to overcome. Simply, this is not a challenge that would make them excited at any point. Naturally, these people resolved a wide array of simple puzzles over the years, so they are looking for something that would represent a challenge for their skills. They would require tangled mazes, abstract jigsaws, and cryptic crosswords in order to feel excited.

For them, there are two kinds of people in the world, those who are riddle lovers and people that don’t have a taste in good things. Thankfully, the second group can redeem itself by providing support for the enigma lovers. This support comes in the form of providing gifts for them. Good thing is that today, we can choose from a wide array of different puzzles we can give to our friends. At the same time, there are totally new types of unorthodox puzzles. If you are interested in checking one of these, be sure to visit UGearsModels.us. Anyway, we’ve decided to compile a list of unique gift ideas for your friends who love this kind of entertainment. Without further ado, let’s go.

1. Candy Wrapper Puzzle

Are you both a candy and puzzle lover? Do you love seeing some candy wrappers because they are reminding you of your childhood? Well, look no further than a Candy Wrapper Puzzle. This is a game that features numerous highly popular candy wrappers with some iconic logos on them. With this one, you will be able to relieve the most exciting moments from your childhood.

2. Crossword Mug

Just think about how many times have you got some mug with some funny messages written all over it. Well, if you know person who loves this kind of entertainment, there is no reason for you not to give him a crossword mug. They can be both funny and represent a challenge for someone that considers himself an avoid and highly skilled puzzle lover. These mugs represent a challenge that will need to be completed by using a pen.

3. The Largest Crossword Puzzle in the World

As we said, every puzzle lover would like to find the highest possible challenge to complete. We ask you, is there any challenge more challenging than the largest crossword in the world? We highly doubt there is. We cannot be sure that this is the largest crossword in the world, but it is pretty big and complex. We have absolutely no doubt that completing one of these would provide every enigma lover with an exceptionally rewarding experience.

4. Pencil Puzzle

If you are looking for a highly structured and challenging task, look no further than Pencil Puzzle. This one will provide you with a plethora of different pieces that will provide you with an image of almost all prominent pencil producers in the world.

5. Rubik Cube 7×7

Rubik Cube is one of the commonest things in the world of puzzles. Even though some people consider it highly complex, some people are able to resolve this one in a matter of minutes. The current world record for completing Rubik Cube is 9.42 seconds. Well, this is a record for a standard 5×5 version of the cube. Well, since we already talked about the riddle lovers who love new challenges, maybe you should provide a 7×7 version of Rubrik Cube to your friend. This is one hell of a challenge, you can be sure of that.

6. Rubik Cube Mug

Well, in addition to the 7×7 version or Rubik Cube, you can gift your friend with a mug that looks exactly the same as the old-school version of the 3×3 cube. In this case, your friend can enjoy drinking from the 3×3 version and trying to resolve the challenging 7×7 version. Without a doubt, both of these will provide some memorable experiences that will be remembered for a long time to come.

7. Wooden Fractal Puzzle

Imagine yourself getting a puzzle that doesn’t provide you with any image you should do it after. Wooden Fractal Puzzle will provide you just with unusual geometric shapes. At the same time, the only two colors that are represented are white and black, so you will have even more of a challenge before you complete it. This one comes in two versions. The first one has sharp angles and the second one has wavy lines.

8. Color Gradient Puzzle

Well, you asked for the challenge and you got it. Color Gradient is surely one of the most complex of its kind ever made. This is a challenge that consists of a thousand pieces and all of them are painted in a different shade of a particular color and covered with complementary color dots. The result is a trippy image that will show the various shades of colors. Completing this one is extremely hard and you need to be prepared for at least a couple of hours before you can look at the final outcome.

9. Wonder Woman Puzzle

Marvel universe is one of the most popular franchises in the world. Movies that are directly inspired by this universe generate billions of people every year. So, do you know someone who is a fan of this universe and has love for puzzles at the same time? We present you with a Wonder Woman Puzzle. This is a highly complex challenge that features one of the most iconic characters Marvel has provided us with.

10. National Geographic’s My Town

Most people in the world are in love either with their home town or town they live in. This is why National Geographic made the right move and released a series of puzzles called “My Town”. These let people know much more about a particular town without them leaving the comfort of their home. They show the landscape of the town from the bird’s perspective. You can see all of the neighborhoods within the city as well as highly detailed important buildings in each one of these towns. Every one of these consists of 400 pieces.