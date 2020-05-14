10 Facts That You Should Know About Cbd Oil

You walk into the traditional dispensary to pick up a prescription, and spot CBD oil, gummies, tinctures, and vape pens on sale, but only for medicinal purposes. You see the word ‘Cannabis’ printed on the packaging and your mind starts throwing ideas at you.

Is the dispensary selling recreational marijuana? Is this similar to the pot that your colleague smokes on weekends? Does this mean it is completely legal now? If it is not legal, should you report your local dispensary to the cops?

CBD Oil consists largely of Cannabidiol or CBD, a non-psychoactive compound that is found in cannabis. There is a common stereotype associated with cannabis which leads the common layman to believe that every cannabinoid might cause you to get high. But, in truth, cannabis consists of over 113 cannabinoids, out of which Tetrahydrocannabinol, commonly known as THC, is the main psychoactive substance that incites the ‘high’ sensation.

Before you walk out of the dispensary and report it to the cops for carrying recreational marijuana, we want to bring your attention to the following 10 facts of CBD oil that everyone should know today.

1. CBD Oil is derived from Hemp

The cannabis plant consists of more than 100 strains but is largely known for its two garden varieties, marijuana and hemp. While the internet has heavily popularized the belief that CBD comes only from industrially grown hemp, science begs to differ!

Both marijuana and hemp contain CBD and THC in slightly varying amounts which account for each of the plant’s dominant makeup. As marijuana contains high amounts of THC in contrast to CBD, it is notorious for inciting euphoria after interacting with the central nervous system. Hemp, on the other hand, contains only 0.3% of THC with a far greater amount of CBD, thus becoming the primary cannabis strain for deriving CBD Oil and other products.

2. CBD Oil is Non-Psychoactive!

The human endocannabinoid system (ECS) is integrated with CB1 and CB2 receptor proteins that form an intricate meshwork in your body. From dealing with your mood and behavioral changes to handling your memory and cognitive function, the ECS is responsible for maintaining balance in your body. Both these receptors bind with cannabinoids to further respond from the central nervous system.

The reason why CBD is not psychoactive is that it mimics the action of your body’s naturally existing cannabinoids to incite the same response as they normally would.

3. CBD Oil is Therapeutic

As CBD interacts with the ECS, it furthers a regulatory response that is expressed by the central nervous system throughout the body! CBD Oil is largely known for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties which is important for rapid healing. It is also used as an anti-convulsing agent in epileptics and has significance in reducing seizures. It is also known for combatting against anxiety and is popularly recommended for people who have poor coping mechanisms against stress.

4. Dosage Varies from Person-to-Person

Before you order CBD Oil at cibdol.com, it is better to read the dosing administration instructions as printed on the packaging. The internet is flooded with authentic charting systems for understanding your exact dosage as per the severity of symptoms.

Most CBD Oil manufacturers take the time to include valuable brochures explaining how to go about the dosing administration. While you cannot overdose on CBD Oil’s consumption, it is better to be safe and go as per the dosing commands.

5. CBD Oil is Recommended for Dogs!

Part of puppy socialization is to hone your pet to become accustomed to its new surroundings including people and other animals. Dogs can become anxious and easily irritated in unfamiliar environments. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA), approved CBD for therapeutic use in dogs garnering its role in alleviating nausea, pain, and stress! While there is little scientific research to back the exact phenomenon, CBD Oil imposes a calming effect on dogs and actually helps to relieve their anxiety and irritable behavior.

6. CBD derived from Hemp is Legal in America

As discussed earlier, CBD derived from marijuana contains high amounts of THC and thus, might complicate its extraction process. But, CBD derived from hemp undergoes extraction and filtration that is pure and free from any psychoactive compounds. While marijuana-derived CBD is still illegal in a couple of states of America such as South Dakota, hemp-derived marijuana is legal in all 50 states and authorized for use!

7. CBD Reduces THC’s Effects

While it is a known fact that CBD is not psychoactive, it is also well-established that it can also help to alleviate some of the euphoria associated with THC’s ingestion. When used in conjunction with THC in equal or comparatively greater amounts, CBD will reduce THC’s binding affinity to the CB1 receptor of the ECS. With less THC in the system, the body will not only experience less euphoria but significantly lesser bouts of anxiety, allowing you to cope better.

8. As Old as 2700 B.C!

While the use of hemp in medicine is recorded as old as 2700 B.C, it became widely recognized as an analgesic in the 19th century. CBD was advised as an analgesic (pain-reliever) in the early 19th century to relieve pain associated with menstrual cramps, gout, and other rheumatic diseases. But today, CBD Oil shows promising results in alleviating neuropathic pain associated with autoimmune diseases such as multiple sclerosis or highly debilitating infections such as HIV.

9. Organically Grown Hemp is the Best!

Before relying on any resource for CBD Oil, consider ensuring whether it is organically grown or not. Hemp plants can absorb pesticides or herbicides way quicker than other cultivated strains of cannabis. Hemp grown on soil that is either contaminated with industrial waste or treated with pesticides might result in a potentially impure form of CBD. Most of the time, CBD products are contaminated with toxic metals which might alter the effect of cannabidiol in your body.

10. Number of Extraction Methods

There are a number of potent extraction methods that are valued for preserving the integrity of CBD in the extract. One such extraction method uses CO2 as a solvent and requires critical adjustments in pressure and temperature for the production of the ‘crude extract’.

Other methods include alcohol as a solvent but the resulting crude extract is contaminated with chlorophyll which requires further distillation and filtration for CBD-rich isolates. CO2 Extraction, on the other hand, does not indicate the need for further purification of the crude extract, leaving it pure and rich with CBD for consumption.

CBD is evolving the medicinal industry by gaining momentum as a beneficial therapeutic agent with little to no side effects. With pet stores, dispensaries, and independent entrepreneurship dealing with CBD products as a whole, there is no limit to its potential. There is still a lot of research to be conducted with regards to CBD’s association with other systems of the human body. But, we believe whatever scientists might discover, later on, will only add to the medicinal wonders of the cannabinoid!