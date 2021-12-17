6 Sentimental Gift Ideas That Will Impress Your Colleagues

Whether you want to admit it or not – there it is. It’s the most wonderful time of the year. With the holiday season approaching, it’s time to buy gifts for people close to you. Keep in mind that this does not have to be an expensive gift, but a token of attention that you have carefully chosen for the person close to you. Some people are good at choosing gifts, and they manage to find exactly what the other person has wanted for a long time. But there are also those who simply don’t know what to choose, especially when it comes to a work colleague. In certain work organizations, there are unwritten codes of conduct: gifts are exchanged on certain occasions, such as birthdays, major holidays, and similar occasions. If you work in such a company, we believe that you have at least once faced a big problem, and that is what to buy a superior or colleagues.

When it comes to gifts, the way you pack them is also very important. The fact that original packaging can attract the customer, add value to the product, help create and promote the brand, is a well-known fact and the subject of detailed analysis by experts in the field of marketing and design. Something similar happens with the gift wrapping we give away. The creative wrapper in which we have invested personal effort leaves a special impression, is remembered for a long time, and can make a surprise out of a very ordinary little thing on any occasion.

Okay, the packaging is important, but first, we have to figure out what kind of present is the most appropriate. When choosing a gift for a work colleague, you can consult with a person who knows him or her or guess what he or she would like. And there is a third way, using artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, to choose the perfect gift. Giftpack is designed to find the most suitable gift for every person. This is a service that is currently used in 78 countries around the world. This way of shopping is convenient for several reasons. We are aware that the coronavirus pandemic has changed our lifestyle, as well as restricted our movement. Fortunately, the internet is there to make up for it, and we know it’s a place where we can find anything we want. Best of all, AI can analyze your colleague’s digital footprint, social media accounts, and offer you the most appropriate gifts based on the data. So, whether it is home decor, sports, mental health, or anything else, you are well on your way to making a colleague or boss happy.

However, If you prefer to do things the old way, below are some suggestions of appropriate gifts for your colleagues

1. A watch

If you want it to be a slightly more expensive and high-quality gift, a watch is the right choice. This gift is perfect for a boss or colleague who always arrives at work at the last minute or is always in a hurry.

2. Bluetooth wireless speaker

It can be quite monotonous in the office, especially if you are alone and do not have a colleague with whom you can spend a little time. Music can help with that. Since we don’t need a radio today because we all have smartphones that are both computers and a few radios, a Bluetooth speaker is a perfect gift. Due to its size and the fact that it can be charged when the battery is low, this speaker will serve well outside the office, for example on a picnic.

3. A lighter

A gift that smokers love – a lighter. Of course, we are talking about high-quality lighters such as Zippo or the Brass lighter, one that will last you a lifetime and will always be with you. You can also personalize it by engraving on it a date, name, or a sentence or symbol that has meaning to you and the person you are giving it to.

4. Air purifier

A friend who works a lot with clients will surely rejoice at this gift, especially now that the coronavirus is also present. These air purifiers are very striking in appearance and dimensions, and also serve as air fresheners.

5. Planner with pen and dedication

Whether your colleague is a master of the organization and always needs a new planner, or she is known in the office for being constantly late and never “arriving” – the planner is the perfect gift! Look for a diary with a section for daily, weekly, monthly, and even annual planning. For some important occasions such as the jubilee of working in a company, retirement, or similar, you can supplement this gift with a pen, bag, wallet, or holster for business cards and important documents.

6. Desk organizer for the office

There are people who function perfectly well in their creative clutter, but even they agree to look better visually (especially because of clients) if everything is in place. A desk organizer is another gift that you can use to help your colleague organize at work. Practical and beautiful at the same time, this organizer is a great decoration on your desk, and at the same time, it will relieve your colleague of the problem of lost pens, staples, or some important document.

Final thoughts

As we can see, there are many ways to please a business partner, co-worker, or boss. It is important to make a little effort and start planning on time. If your supervisor or colleague has a sense of humor, you can never go wrong with a funny gift. Also, if that person has a secretary or some close associate and colleague who knows him better than you, ask them for advice, what always works and what doesn’t pass, when it comes to gifts.