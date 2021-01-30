Gisele Bundchen Net Worth 2021, Bio, Life

Gisele Bundchen can be never be given the label of a gold digger. Why? Well, she has plenty of her own money that she simply does not need the one from her husband Tom Brady. They couple both live just from her own. The couple got married in 2009 and they have so much money that they do not know how to spend it.

Her Start

Gisele Bundchen has started her modelling career more than 20 years ago, i.e. in 1997 but she became famous world-wide a year later. Her breakthrough happened in 1998 when she participated in the fashion show of Alexander McQueen, and her life changed after that moment. There is no a major designer in the world who did not work with Gisele. It should be mentioned that she has appeared more than 1200 times on the covers of various magazines, not the mention the number of catwalks on the fashion shows.

However, we could mention the one from 2000 when she wore Fantasy Bra that was $15 million worth. She currently has a contract with Victoria’s Secret and the contract is for $25 million.

Making Money

Gisele was at the highest demand from 2002 to 2007 and she was the most paying model at that time. During her campaigns in 2014, she earned $128K a day. She has also made a lot of money from her contracts with world-known brands such as Chanel, Carolina Herrera, and Pantene. She was also the author of a book about her personal life and made $600 per book, by the way, she sold 1 thousand copies and it was both about her life and career.

Gisele Bundchen Net Worth 2021

At the moment, she lives in Brookline, MA with her husband and their children. She is estimated to be $4000 million worth. The house that they live in is 4.5 million USD worth and we should mention that they owned an estate in California but decided to sell it to Dr. Dre for $40 million. She has even more money than her husband, who is $180 million worth.