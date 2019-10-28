Great Reasons to Visit Glenwood Springs, Colorado

527 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Glenwood Springs is a resort city situated in the Rocky Mountains — making it one of the best holiday destinations for travelers looking for an extraordinary experience while having a commune with nature! In this piece, we will cover some of the best things to do here, that will make your next vacation not only Instagram-friendly but also leave you with a renewed soul! You can also visit this blog post for other things and ideas on what to do in Glenwood Springs.

1. Take a Hike at the Hanging Lake Trail

Get your adrenaline rush with Glenwood Springs’ wildest travel adventure destinations by taking the challenge of going on one of the toughest hikes! With the gorgeous green lush that Glenwood Spring has to offer, it would be a sure miss opportunity for anyone visiting the area to not go on a hike and explore its inner beauty!

The city is teeming with amazing walking and hiking trails which are all waiting to be wandered. In fact, one of the most popular ones is the 3.2-mile Hanging Lake Trail situated in the heart of Glenwood Springs canyon. The 3.2-mile Hanging Lake Trail is considered to be one of Glenwood Springs’ toughest one! If you are thinking about going on this adventure, you have to take the shuttle provided by the park. The shuttle bus runs every 45 minutes and the ticket costs about US$12.00 per person.

The trail features rigorous and steep climbs, hence, a conditioning workout must be done before embarking into this adrenaline-rush adventure. Gear up with your best trail shoes and do not forget to pack water and delightful trail foods! Once you are out in the woods, the awe-inspiring view of Glenwood’s Hanging Lake Trail will lead you to keep going. The surrounding is filled with bewildering small falls and streams with crystal clear water, with colorful wildflowers that will totally make your adventure more satisfying. After minutes of walking, you will be rewarded by the glorious sight of Colorado waterfalls and other fascinating natural beauty!

2. Relax At Glenwood Hot Springs

There is nothing better than the comfort by natural hot springs after an enthralling hike in one of Glenwood’s amazing trails. This location is known for its natural hot springs. The city owes this to its perfect location which is in the middle of the spectacular Rocky Mountains, providing some of nature’s best gift: geothermal! If you are thinking of visiting Colorado, then do not forget to go to Glenwood’s hot springs. Believe it or not, you will not only enjoy the experience but you will also be doing your body a lot of favor.

Do you know that water from natural hot springs is known to have significant health benefits for your body? In fact, it contains fifteen minerals that have good effects on your skin and general health. So next time you are there, have a dip in the world’s largest hot spring pool which is situated at the Glenwood Hot Spring Resort! This hot spring is so enormous which is a 405-feet long and 100-feet wide to be exact!

With a size this big, you would not have a hard time to find a spot to relax, and there is no better place to unwind and release your worries and stress but in a giant hot tub! The experience has been better as the pool is being surrounded by stunning views of the Rocky Mountains! Indeed, the hot springs has been doing a great job since 1888 by offering travelers a relaxing time!

3. Take a Trip to Glenwood Springs Caverns Adventure Park

Glenwood just has everything for everyone! In Glenwood Springs Caverns Adventure Park, your family will surely enjoy the amusement park which is situated at the top of Iron Mountain. The amusement park is a 40-minute walking tour which is perfect for all ages and fitness levels!

What can be better than an amusement park which is surrounded by wonderful nature with amazing sceneries? On top of that, Glenwood Springs Caverns Adventure Park is packed with many riveting attractions from rides that can give you great views of the Colorado River to 4D Motion Theaters.

The amusement park also provides a wide range of fun and unique activities, including the tour of the Caverns which will let you and your kids explore million years old underground landscape. Do not miss the opportunity to see King’s Row — the most highly decorated cave room in Colorado! Other fun activities you can do with your kids include laser tag, thrilling ride like the Glenwood Canyon Flyer, the alpine coaster, the Soaring Eagle Zip Ride and Glenwood Springs Caverns newest addition — the Haunted Mine Drop!

4. Relax at Glenwood Springs Historic Underground Spa

Aside from natural hot springs, Glenwood Springs also offers natural vapor caves where you and your loved ones can relax before going on your next adventure – the Yampah Spa and Vapor Caves. History provides that these same vapor caves were the ones originally used by the Ute Indians Tribe for their rituals and healing. These vapor caves are known to provide natural therapeutic steam that gives a calming effect and tons of health benefits. If you are thinking of getting this trip, you will be guided to go down through several partitions before locating the caverns where you can relax by inhaling the steam. These vapor caves have a temperature ranges between 110°F – 112°F (43°C – 44°C).

The caves also have lounge chairs, reading materials and they also play relaxing music which are all available at the spa’s solarium. Yampah Spa and Vapor Caves also offer an ultimate spa experience which includes health and beauty treatments, such as facials, massage, and herbal body treatments.

If you ever get the need to go outside for one reason or another, the cave pass allows you to go outside in their outdoor area and can get back in as often as you wish! If you are planning to go to this promising vapor caves and let yourself be free from all sorts of stress from your city life, the Yampah Spa and Vapor Caves are open every day, except during public holidays, from 9 AM to 9 PM.