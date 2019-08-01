Growing Trend of Buying Insta Followers Among Celebrities for Faster Growth

828 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

It’s no wonder that celebrities have a large number of followers on social networks. Currently, the most followed account on Instagram belongs to the famous football player Cristiano Ronaldo, and he also has the most followers on Facebook. In addition to his Instagram and Facebook accounts, Katy Perry is currently dominating on Twitter.

But there is one problem with a lot of followers on these social networks, especially on Instagram. Fake followers are a big problem with many celebrities’ accounts. It’s one of the trends that Instagram is trying to fight with, and we’ve had opportunity to learn about cases in recent years where celebrities and popular Instagram influencers lost a large number of followers literally overnight because fake profiles were deleted. That was the case, for example, with Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift or Kylie Jenner.

But are celebrities and influencers doing this consciously and trying to portray themselves with more followers than they actually have? Honestly, we think behind these, let’s say ‘scams’, are managers and agents who also benefit if their client is more popular and their fanbase increases. Simply, if you have the potential to be famous as well as to be a rising star, why wouldn’t pay and get a lot of followers for that money when it pays you back multiple times.

However, as we have said, we have seen several times in the past that Instagram and other social networks take seriously that false profiles and followers create a bad reputation and threaten the business of brands that also have a lot of followers and users. Simply, the fact that stars are buying a huge number of followers just for the sake of status and allegedly more popularity than they actually have can seriously undermine customers worldwide and trust for brands and companies that actually sell products. In order to fight against fake accounts, many social networks have developed various way. Quite simply, almost all false orders are inactive, and thus easily detected.

However, what about buying followers on Instagram? This way of increasing the number of followers is beneficial for both, great stars and people who have become professionals and earning a lot of money (even up to several hundred million per year on a global level). So, selling Instagram followers has become, in a way, a new industry that brings big profits to everyone-sellers and buyers. On sites like DigiSMM, you can buy real and active followers whose accounts will probably not be deleted. Of course, this is not the only place on the network where you can pay for such services, but it is certainly one of the most reliable and the best.

However, even in the case of purchasing these active followers, this is not the right thing to do. Simply, if someone thinks it needs to follow you and thinks you have something worthy of clicking ‘Follow’, then they will do that. In the opposite, any other way, as well as buying active followers, is simply not a fair solution.