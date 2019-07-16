Why People on Instagram are completely different to how they look in real life?

1.1k SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Celebrities and other famous influencers have always been on top of Instagram with their posts and content which they keep sharing frequently.

Well, that turns out to be true and no one can deny that fact. But it’s also a thing that you may have seen a lot of cool pictures of some pretty, wonderful girl on the screen. And when you saw her in front of your eyes, it felt like you had been wearing a facepalm. Lol.

That happens, and it’s very common to see that people look a lot different when compared to their profiles and that’s where we get to know, that Instagram has also allowed us to live in a land of illusion. Why is it so? Let Mike, one of the owners of the leading site about digital marketing on Instagram, the famous Friendlylikes speak about it.

The land of Illusion

Time and again we get to know that people are posting photos and stories with filters applied over their faces. And that’s what makes them appear better than reality.

Filters are also something, which has brought a revolution in the World. There are games created over filters, where you can intentionally spoil the face of others, and so on.

Though you might see a fantastic girl on Instagram, and then the next time you’d meet her, you’d be left in awe. And that would happen because there’d be a drastic difference in the two faces, which you’d come across.

And that happens generally because of the followers and likes which they have on their profiles. With more filters, their face appears even cooler, and with that delusion, people event comment nice things so as to boost the confidence of the user. And that’s how, he or she starts posting even further, in a full-fledged manner.

You might have heard, ‘your supports make me step further!’

Well, that’s what has been happening for a long time.

Buying Likes and the vicious cycle

You should also be knowing that those influencers and models buy likes and followers, which attracts so many people. That’s how they attract organic followers. And well, the filters and reel look attract even more people. Don’t let them fool you, by making you believe that all those followers are organic. Well, they aren’t.

For making money with the help of social media marketing and promoting the content and services of other firms, they buy likes and followers. And not just that, but they even use technology for making their faces appear better.

And the sad part is, that if you want to enter that industry and that if you want to make money through Instagram, then you will also have to be a part of likes and followers. You may not be willing to, but then again, that’s how you will be able to attract brands and potential customers towards your page.

That probably sums up, that why people on Instagram look different from their original lives. All of it is happening with their own will and consensus.