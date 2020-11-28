A Complete 2020 Guide to Buying Golfing Rain Gear

If you’re an avid golfer, you certainly know that when playing in autumn the rain is always just a few minutes away. If you don’t have the right gear, especially golfing waterproofs, the weather can quickly mess up your morale and performance in the game. And unlike the pros that compete in professional golf tournaments, you must purchase your waterproof golfing gear on your own.

Now, if you’re an all-weather golfing enthusiast there are certain requirements necessary when it comes to choosing waterproof golf jackets and slacks. For starters, your swing should not be hindered by the jacket, particularly around the armpits. Additionally, the trousers should be easy to slip on while standing in a downpour and wearing your potentially bulky golfing shoes.

What You Need to Consider

The best golf waterproofs continue to improve and advance in all aspects: better waterproofing, better flexibility, and most notably, better comfort. Consequently, this is the hardest test currently in the rain gear departments of golfing gear manufacturers. That said, there are a few secrets when it comes to choosing the best waterproof gear for golfing.

Honestly speaking, golfing waterproof gear is expensive. But if you make the right choice, you can use it for life, as long as you just take good care of it. Still, there are certain offerings that will have you covered even if you’re a baller on a tight budget.

With all the many different options, finding the best waterproofs for golfing can be a bit daunting. Luckily, here’s a quick comprehensive guide to help you make an informed choice when buying golfing waterproofs. Here’s what you need to consider when shopping for golf rain gear.

Breathability

Different types of golfing waterproof gear are designed for different types of climates. The ones designed for cooler climates trap body heat to ensure you stay warm while on the course, while others designed for warmer climates come with vents to ensure you stay cool. While it’s all a matter of personal preference, you should keep your climate in mind. Consider whether you normally play in freezing rain or humid conditions. That distinction alone can make a huge difference when choosing the right waterproof golf gear.Golfers playing in cooler climates will need the most breathable waterproof gear, according to Drinkwater. In order for the gear to be breathable, it must have pores or vents that allow the moisture inside of the garment to escape. The ‘breathable’ feature refers to how much moisture is allowed to pass through the garment through a controlled process called diffusion, where tiny molecules pass through the fabric from one side to another.

Stylish and Fitting

People are different. Some are taller, the others weigh more and therefore, you need to pick the clothes which fits you. Some brands cater to golfers that prefer the tailored fit. Other brands offer a more general fit. Ultimately, it’s a fine line between a garment that offers you some extra leeway to move and be flexible and one that crosses into the loose-fitting territory.

When it comes to style, golf clothes and other gear also follow trends. Those people into golf know that they can choose between different shirts, pants and shoes, and you can find whatever fits you the best. For a friendly game of golf, it might not be necessarily what you wear, but if you participate in competitions, then a certain outfit is obligatory. However, even at the exhibition game with your friends, it would be disrespectful to show up in a sweatshirt and sweatpants.

Comfort

Freedom to move is a crucial factor when it comes to maintaining the perfect swing and that can be compromised by the design of some garments. The best jackets, for instance, should fit properly while offering adequate room to stretch while creating a second-skin feel. The garment should also keep you warm and dry. If a waterproof golf jacket doesn’t allow you to swing properly, regardless of how good it offers protection against the elements, it’s definitely doing you more harm than good. A good jacket should allow you to flex your shoulders and back during your swing.

Waterproofing

The whole point of owning a waterproof golf jacket or trousers is to ensure that you stay dry when playing in wet conditions. There Are several options when it comes to waterproof golf gear. There are garments that are waterproof and others are rainproof. Waterproof garments are designed to function by blocking the rain and keeping your base layers dry. On the other hand, rainproof garments offer protection from the rain but not the same level of protection offered by waterproof garments. Windproof garments are not designed to protect you from the rain or water, but they will prevent those chilling winds. There are also waterproof golf suits that the water simply beads off and they dry within a few minutes.

Selecting the best waterproof golf gear can be a daunting task given the availability of numerous options. However, there are certain important factors that you should consider in order to choose the right gear. The most important factors are breathability, fit, comfort, and waterproofing. Of course, you have to keep other factors in mind, like the price. Keep in mind that waterproof golf gear doesn’t come cheap. But once you get a good piece and take care of it properly, you can use it for a lifetime. For more details about waterproof golf gear, visit clarkesgolf.co.uk.

Conclusion

Playing golf in the rain is much more difficult than when the weather is dry, however, this can be a whole new experience. With the right gear, you will enjoy this time out instead of trying to hide under the nearest tree.