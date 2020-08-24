A Guide to Face Masks

As we are moving along the pandemic, new coronavirus cases have been emerging every day. There are new spreads in different parts of the world and the fear sometimes escalates. However, the silver lining is that you can stay safe if you wear a mask. Doctors have been recommending three procedures to stay protected against Covid-19, which are washing your hands with soap and water, wearing a mask, and practicing social distancing in a crowd. Covid-19 is taking time to get under control therefore, you need to get familiar with the significance of face masks and the contrasts between the different kinds of munnbind from websites such as HviteTenner.net.

The most important thing is that it should cover your face. It should start from the nose’s bridge to the lower side of the chin. It should be loosely fitted but secure enough to keep its place. You ought to make sure that you can communicate with other people while you keep it on. Also, it should not irritate you so that you don’t feel tempted to take it off or touch it to adjust it. Both acts can put you at risk of limiting the effectiveness of the mask.

Cloth Mask

This is a standard version of a face mask which you use every day. Amid Covid-19 when masks were running short, experts had recommended this one to be worn. You can wear it while you go to a gas station, grocery store or any other public place. You should wear it while you are in a place where it is difficult to maintain at least a 6-foot distance from others.

You have to wear a cloth mask if you are going to a grocery store, a pharmacy, or any other area. Never make a two years old child wear it. Also, if you face trouble in breathing, you should not wear it. If you use it for as simple a thing as visiting a park or a grocery market, you are helping in the sustainable use of the N95 respirator mask. However, if you are a healthcare professional, you should pay attention to the use of these kinds of masks. You better use it along with a face shield that would cover the entire front of the face.

They are washable after every use. However, you should be careful that when you remove it, you must not touch your eye, mouth, or nose to avoid contamination. These masks reduce the risk of the transmission of Covid-19 through sneezing, coughing, and sneezing.

N95 Respirator Mask

It is a tight-fitting mask and it saves you from tiny or large droplets, sprays, and air contaminants. An N95 respirator mask is imperative if you are a healthcare professional such as a nurse or a doctor. You don’t have to use it if you are not in direct contact with patients. It comes in an oval shape. There also is an exhalation valve on the mask that can help you breathe and cut down the chances of the accumulation of heat and humidity.

You can fit-test the mask so that you get a perfect size. If it doesn’t perfectly seal, you will not have the protection you desire for. It is vital to note that you can achieve a tighter seal.

A short brief to using a surgical mask for patients of Covid-19

If you are exhibiting symptoms of Covid-19, you must stay at home to receive the medical care you need to recover. If you happen to live with others, you should wear a surgical mask if you have one. Surgical ones don’t protect you against Covid-19 infection, but it can trap respiratory secretions that come out of the mouth of a Covid-19 patient. If the secretions can be prevented, they can act as a vital tool in the prevention of the spread of the virus in the surroundings. Here is a rundown of the steps you can take to make sure you are using a surgical mask in the right way.

First off, you need to clean your hands by washing them with water and soap or by using a sanitizer. The sanitizer ought to be alcohol-based.

Before you put on the mask, you need to check it out to see if there are any holes or tears inside.

Find out the metal strip inside the mask. This makes the top side of your mask.

Now position it in the way that the colored side of the mask is faced outward or away from your mouth.

Once done, put the metal strip on the bridge of the mask and then mold it as per the shape of the nose.

Now loop the elastic bands on the backside of the ears. Tie the straight ties on the back of your head.

Pull down the bottom side of the mask so that it covers the mouth, nose, and chin.

The most important thing is that you must not touch the mask while you wear it. If you do so for the sake of adjusting it on the face, you should make sure you sanitize your hands or wash them with soap immediately after that.

When you are taking off the mask, you ought to unloop its bands behind the ears. Don’t touch the front side of it that might be contaminated. You don’t know who is a vector of Covid-19. Perhaps you have met someone at the office, who is unaware of the fact that he has contracted the virus.

Dispose of the mask in a garbage bin right after you return home. Clean your hands or sanitize them if the water is not available.

If you are the one who is taking care of a Covid-19 patient, you should keep surgical masks to wear when you get close to the patient to give him or her food or medicine. You must wear a surgical mask if the patient is not wearing one due to breathing difficulties. Also, use disposable gloves to make sure your hands remain clean.