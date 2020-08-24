What Is Maeng Da Kratom?

Maeng Da is one of the many popular kratom strains that have various therapeutic effects. It is best known for mild sedating and energizing effects and also because it’s readily available at affordable prices in most places both online and offline.

Maeng Da has many varieties which we talk about later in the post. The post also covers the benefits and who can use it. You will also get to know how to dose it right so you don’t abuse it.

What Are the Benefits of Maeng Da Kratom?

As you may know, every kratom strain has a unique set of properties and benefits to offer. Let’s take a look at those benefits:

Elevates Mood

If you struggle with blues and a feeling of doom or sluggishness on a regular basis, you might experience a newfound joy and thrill about life after consuming kratom. (Check out this study which links kratom for dealing with mental health issues.)

The feeling is akin to that of a peaceful state where you’re feeling perfectly balanced; but not passive. It may relax you without dulling your senses. Therefore, if you are looking for something to uplift your mood, check out Maeng Da kratom.

Good for Energy

If you don’t like coffee because it gives you jitters or makes you anxious, you might find kratom tea a good alternative to coffee. In fact, a lot of people have replaced their cup of joe with kratom tea. Maeng Da is an excellent strain in this context. However, if you plan on having it for more energy, you would want to have it in the morning.

If you struggle with chronic fatigue and lethargy, kratom may help you work for long hours tirelessly. It is believed to speed up the metabolism so you can stay strong even through highly demanding and physically draining jobs.

Pain Management

The majority of users consume kratom with the purpose of managing some or the other kind of bodily pains. In fact, a lot of users who were struggling with chronic pains for years and depended on prescription drugs speak highly of Maeng Da kratom.

Check our kratom reviews here. You can see a lot of the users praising kratom as it gave them ‘new life’; one which is free of pain. Therefore, if you struggle with muscle pains, aches, joint pains, or even menstrual cramps; you may find Maeng Da helpful. But, do know that kratom is not medically prescribed for managing pain yet people continue to use it for this purpose.

May Aid Weight Loss

Since kratom makes you feel more energized and motivated to go about everyday tasks, it might be a good idea to consume it in the form of tea or smoothie before heading for a workout at the gym. An improved sense of motivation may help you work faster and with more intensity. Therefore, you may burn more calories more easily. And so, in a way kratom may help you lose weight.

Types of Maeng Da

● White Maeng Da

White Maeng Da is best if you want to fight the blues with an added kick of energy. This is also good for people who find it hard to get through the day. Instead of resorting to coffee every few hours, you may find this kratom a better option.

Depending on the dose, it may also help you with pain management. This particular variety of Maeng Da is also believed to make you more social. So, if you’re going to attend a meeting or a party where you need to be able to talk more (if you’re an introvert), you may want to try this out. But, be sure not to exceed your established limit.

● Green Maeng Da Kratom

The effects of Green Maeng Da are supposed to be more on the mental side of the spectrum. It may calm you down without the unwanted jitters. If you need to relax but not in a way where you feel dull or passive, then this is the kratom for you. It gives you a sense of confidence which can be marked by the ability to speak more confidently. It may give you a temporary sense of empowerment and a sense of higher self-esteem.

● Red Maeng Da Kratom

Red Maeng Da is possibly the most favorite among users. This variety of Maeng Da is supposed to be the most potent one. Many people find that its effects are also longer lasting than other varieties of kratom.

A lot of the users feel that it helps them stay focused and more attentive. Therefore, if you are going to do some mentally challenging tasks, you may want to use Red Maeng Da kratom first. The effects are also accompanied by mild pain management and a sense of energy. All and all, the effects of this particular variety are wholesome and well-rounded.

Maeng Da Kratom Dosage

Let’s talk about the dose which is the most important aspect of kratom consumption. Please note that the overall potency of the type of kratom you consume will depend on the quality and the form in which you use it (powder, leaf, capsule, extract, etc.).

It also depends on factors like:

Age

Physique

Tolerance levels

Previous experience with kratom

Method of consumption

Expectations

Please note that every individual is different. No two individuals share the same kind of experience with kratom. Therefore, no two people will work with the same dosage.

If you are a beginner, start with 2-3 grams. In the subsequent doses, increase it a little and stop when you have hit the ‘sweet spot’. With each dose, you should monitor how you feel and write down the feeling. This will help you reach an ideal dosage that works for you and you only. Going slow will help you slowly build a tolerance.

If you stick with too little a dose you may feel nothing. And, if you go with too high a dose, you may end-up overdosing. So, be careful, go slow, and exercise caution. Any dose between 3-5 grams usually falls in the medium range.