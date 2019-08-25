Guys Reveal What Girly Things Are a Major Turn Off

753 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Ladies take notes

Being a woman myself, I think most females can relate to wanting to please that special guy in your life. In fact, there are probably some things you do to attract extra special attention from your sweetie. And while all of these dainty details and finely crafted plans can sometimes drive your other half insane, sometimes they can literally drive them, well, crazy.

So which things does your guy cherish that you do and which things does he inherently hate? We’ve got the answers here from guys who reveal exactly what it is they could live without from us ladies, and our boyfriends are probably too scared to tell us!

The Game of Cat and Mouse

The “Im upset and walking away so you better come after me” game which goes directly into the sequel called “I looked back and you weren’t chasing me, why the fuck weren’t you chasing me?!” Game. (Hipppydude)

Wearing His Frames

Taking my glasses, I need those to see and they can be fucking expensive. If you do that to me the best case scenario is me irritated and blind, the worst case is broken glasses, and a blind and pissed off me. (Teaslurper)

Your Baby Voice

Fake voice. It’s just irritating af (lzkxjc)

They’re apparently not mind readers ladies

Not telling me what you want and thinking I’ll guess the right thing. (The-Gentlemen)

Upping the Ante

Tying to make us jealous. Sometimes a girl will go on and on about some other dude, like it’s going to somehow motivates us into trying harder (FUCK_REPUBLICANZ)

Bringing Up Your Ex

If I’ve recently met a woman and she prominently mentions an S.O., I’ll assume she’s trying to signal me not to become interested in her. (BrazenNormalcy)

Leading Him On

When you jokingly flirt. That shit hurts. Yeah, I know I’m lonely, please stop rubbing it in. (Angry_Sapphic)

The Duckface!

Duckface. (rshacklef0rd)

Your Sass

Trying to be “sassy.” If it doesn’t come naturally to you (which is like 95% of women) it’s not funny you’re just being a bitch. (skocougs14)

You’re not a Kardashian, no matter how hard you try

Generally attempting to be a member of the Kardashian family in appearance/demeanor. That shit must be to impress other girls, not us (weedwhacker7)

For the love of everything holy, pick a place to eat!

If you say you don’t care where we go for supper, you have forfeited your right to say no to every choice i make. (Murrello)

Don’t dumb yourself down girl!

Acting like your stupid when you’re clearly not, it’s absolutely infuriating.(stonehengeisamyth)

Take off your clown face

Pull out your eyebrows and draw angrier ones on. (97PercentSure)

You don’t always have to play the damsel in distress

Act helpless in unnecessary situations. You know whats even hotter? An independent woman who can get shit done. I dont want a princess. But I do want to treat you like one.

(Auggernaut88)

Stop hiding behind filters

Overuse the dog filter on Snapchat. We get it, you like the dog filter. Really could apply to any filter.

(7Apollo)

Original by Leah Oby