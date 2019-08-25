The Statistics Are in, and These Men Are Most Likely to Cheat

904 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

If you’re S.O. is one of these, it might be a red flag!

Did you know that your partner’s age could indicate how likely they are to cheat on you? What about their height? It might sound crazy, but the studies are in, and seemingly arbitrary markers have been suggested to correlate to a guy’s likelihood to cheat.

So if you’re beginning to think that your partner might have a little more going on than they’re telling you, see if they have one of these indicators.

Age Ends with 9

It might seem pretty arbitrary that people whose age ends in nine may be more likely to cheat, but when you think about it, it can begin to make a little bit more sense. A study published in Proceedings of the Natural Academy of Sciences has suggested that people whose age ends in nine might be more likely to cheat. Why? Because they are facing a new decade and tend to make major life altering choices.

Height

Apparently, height also plays into the likelihood of cheating. The etra-marital dating site IllictEncounters.com suggested that men who are over 5’10” are two times as likely to cheat. So, if you’re putting “6ft and up!” in your Tinder profile, maybe give it a second thought.

Rock Fans

IllicitEncounters.com also did a survey that revealed that 41 percent of people who cheat are also fans of the rock genre. So, if they show up to your first date wearing a Black Sabbath shirt, keep an eye out.

According to the study, the most loyal partners were rap fans!

IT Workers and Teachers

AshleyMadison did a survey and found out that there are a few careers in which people are more likely to cheat.

For men? Apparently something about working with computers all day makes them more likely to cheat. For women, they found that unfaithful wives are often teachers. Wonder what’s up with that.

The French

You just can’t resist. They’ve got that incredibly sexy accent, they’re cultured, they’re worldly — but are they also a cheater?

According to sex toy brand LELO, 3/4 of French people who took one of their survey about sex admitted to cheating.

Mais non!

Shopaholics

AshleyMadison knows a thing or two about cheaters, even female cheaters. They revealed that 1/3 of the cheating women that they surveyed admitted to spending more money on their physical appearances after they began to cheat, with 27 percent of them funding their purchases with a secret credit card.

What’s the most common brand that these cheaters used? Banana Republic.

Twitter Users

It’s not super surprising that social media is a pathway for cheaters, since it’s easier to engage in fishy behaviors without getting caught. The University of Missouri has done research that indicates that the more someone uses Twitter, the more likely they are to have relationship problems, including affairs.

Men named Wayne

According to Your Tango, a study of 2,000 women ranked Wayne as the least trustworthy name when it comes to relationships. So if you were holding out to go on a super special date with Lil’ Wayne, you might want to rethink it.

Blondes

Grab the hair dye, ladies, because apparently, your blonde roots can give away how likely you are to cheat. A survey by CheaterVille.com indicated that 42 percent of women who cheat have blonde hair.

If you’re trying to play it safe, only 11 percent of women with black hair were cheaters in the survey.

