Best 5 Habit Trackers For Students – 2021 Guide

No one disregards the contribution of notebooks. Our memory is not flawless, and we can’t prioritize our duties without determining deadlines in the calendar. But maybe you should choose the virtual diary rather than the classic paper book?

Smartphone and desktop apps feature the automatic monitoring of the subjects done, send you reminders for hot assignments, and structure tasks by their importance. Habit trackers will help you fix wrong behavior and keep you from sliding to that unpleasant road again.

Below are 5 tested applications that you might like to set as your daily managers. They can be combined to check different sides of your life.

1. Forest: Stay focused

Grow a tree for one completed task! You don’t just set the timer, but plant a sapling that quietly grows while you’re engaged in a project. When you return, you’ll see a cute, healthy plant on the chunk of the field. A little more effort—and the bare land will thrive with the fantastic forest!

But if you open Instagram or a similar time consumer, the poor sapling will wither irreversibly.

Choose a tag to assign your green friend: would you like to devote time to work, family, study, or sports? Then set the stopwatch from 10 to 120 minutes, turn the music on or off, and get to your project.

The first statistic gathers very quickly. It will show how many hours you’re actually spending on useful things and which part of the day is your most productive.

In the Premium version, you can become a volunteer and plant real trees in barren regions of Africa to revitalize them. This allows farmers to return to their lands and lead normal lives.

2. Habitica

This app makes your life an exciting RPG. But it imposes responsibility; heroes must level up constantly to survive against skilled beasts. And it’s a part of your reality now.

Your spell is the power of will, and your shield is consistency. Fight bad habits, ascend new peaks every day, and see your stats growing immediately. However, things are not so sweet. Any wrong move damages your health, and, if you’re in an alliance with friends, theirs also.

Don’t even try to lie to the program! You will be fooling yourself in the first place.

Aside from establishing habits, Habitica supports to-do lists, routines, and calendar events. Each of them gives you experience and gold to spend on customization of your brave little avatar.

If you need to fix something badly, buy a scroll of a powerful monster. It will cut off your health bar in half for every failure. However, closing a real-life challenge does feel like defeating a global evil.

3. Loop Habit Tracker

The simplest habit tracker ever. It consists of one window where you add a habit you want to develop. Then, you just tick the days when you made a successful effort towards your goal. Loop’s intuitive interface allows you to start right away without tutorials.

By the way, don’t worry if you forgot to tick something. The app allows you to mark three days prior to the current one. And if you tapped the wrong place, you can always redo the action.

Track your performance daily, weekly, monthly. The notifications are turned off by default, but you set reminders for specific goals.

4. Pomodoro Smart Timer

It’s difficult to find a student who doesn’t know about the Pomodoro technique. If you don’t, it is just a simple method of alternating between work and leisure. For example, you read for 25 minutes and take a 5-minutes break; then repeat the process 4 times until the big 15-minutes pause. Rather than struggling with the stopwatch on your own, you can download this special app.

For comfortable use, it allows you to customize periods. Just measure how long you can maintain focus without interruptions. Personalize the color theme, the sound of the bell, and even import your own background melody. Of course, all details on your performance are being saved, so you can analyze them later.

5. Todoist

Another simple app, where you will store all your single-time tasks and divide bigger projects. What does it look like? You describe the homework in short, give it a hashtag and importance, and place it in the calendar. Todoist will sort your things by the expiration date, and you will only have to follow the schedule.

This app is also suitable for work that needs deeper planning, such as research papers and theses. They are stored on a separate sheet and contain the main name with a detailed sequence of steps you need to do.

Each success is added to your karma, the local level system. It has 8 tiers, from 0 to 50,000 points, for you to keep a weekly strike. You can set your own missions with the number of tasks you want to complete daily and weekly. If you take a pause from affairs, tick a vacation mode, and your progress will remain intact.

Take Control Over Your Life

Some might say they can't follow strict plans by nature, but walking like a mindless zombie is not what every one of us dreams of. Time loves when you care about it. In return, it magically extends to embrace your hobbies, extra classes, interesting activities, and healthy leisure.

Habits require consistency. You can choose a harsh route of depriving yourself of usual treats and adding new behavioral patterns immediately, or you can gradually increase or decrease the importance of some routine in your life. Both ways have the same effect as long as you contribute to the mission every day.

Trackers for smartphones are perfect tools for beginners that help get closer to the schedule. Try the best suitable app and step up on your highway of improvement.