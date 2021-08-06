How to Pick The Right Hairstyle For Your Hair Type

Hair is one of the most important parts of a woman’s beauty. A good hairstyle that compliments your face and features only serves to enhance your beauty. However, many women only look at their face types when choosing a hairstyle for themselves. While the structure of your face is an integral part of how good a hairstyle will look on you, it doesn’t mean that is all there is to it.

Choosing the perfect hairstyle depends a whole lot more on your hair type than it does on the shape of your face. For example, there are different variations of the same hairstyle for each unique hair type. Having the perfect hairstyle for your hair type can entirely transform the way you look and how people perceive you.

That is why it is essential that you figure out the right hairstyle for yourself that accommodates your hair type in the beauty equation without any difficulty. Problem is, many women are still unaware of which hairstyle is bad for their hair type and which hairstyle isn’t. Going for a cut that doesn’t match the type of hair you have can have adverse effects instead of improving your beauty.

To resolve that problem, we will list several hairstyles for each of the hair types so that you can choose one that suits your face the most. Read the article till the end so that you don’t miss out on crucial details.

Straight hair

Straight hair is often considered to be the dullest hair to work with because there aren’t any curls or waves to complement your facial structure. This couldn’t be farther from the truth because straight hair can produce some extremely beautiful results if you style them correctly.

It is essential to know that straight hair looks the best when they are thick and full so we suggest to not thin them out. If you have a rounder or more square face then you should try a hairstyle that elongates your face rather than making it look wider. Avoid extremely short hairstyles and go for hair that falls just above your shoulder with straight waves going to the right or left side of your face.

If you have a leaner or more oval face shape then opting for long straight hair might make your face too long. Go for a pixie haircut and if you want a more modern look you can go for a one-sided pixie as well. Opting for medium-length hair with straight waves falling on your face isn’t a bad idea either.

Wavy hair

Wavy hair requires quite a bit of maintenance. A pro tip – applying some curling cream on a daily basis can keep your curls the way you want them to be. Wavy hair is also one of the easiest hair types to style your hair with!

If you have a large forehead, which is often the case with square, heart, and round faces, opt for a hairstyle that uses your wavy hair to hide a considerable portion of your forehead. Waves that fall on your forehead and bounce along your cheekbone would look perfect for these faces. However, you need to ensure that the hair length is adequate for your curls – preferably over the shoulder length.

On the other hand, if you have an oval face, getting a wavy shoulder-length hairstyle with a bouncy side part can add a much-needed full look to your face.

Curly hair

Curly hair is known to be the most meticulous and difficult hair type to manage and style but what many miss out on is that it isn’t a disadvantage, but rather an amazing feature that is unique to only curly hair.

With curly hair, you can choose your own length and choose your own volume and still make it look good. All you need to know is to avoid the extremes on both ends – your curly hair shouldn’t be too short nor too long. Simply use some conditioner or cream to style your curls the way you want, but don’t spend too much time messing with them!

Oftentimes, leaving your hair alone is the best choice you can make and often the best hairstyle you can get with your curly hair.

Kinky hair

Many African-American women look at their kinky hair and give up all hopes that they can be styled into something that complements their facial structure and shape. If you are one of them, then we strongly recommend that you don’t get disheartened because, with enough patience and confidence, even the kinkiest of hair can be managed and styled into beauty.

If you have a round or heart-shaped face, we suggest you keep short-medium length hair up to your shoulders and style the waves in such a way that they go behind your face diagonally instead of sticking to your face. This provides balance and symmetry to your face that works out amazingly well.

If you have a square face with a wide jaw, avoid medium-length hair that falls below your ears. Keep them on the top as much as possible to avoid making your face too blocky and squarish. For oval or slim faces, super short or super full kinky hair is often recommended. It is also a good idea to keep them above your ears for a more symmetrical look.

Frizzy hair

Often quoted as a counterpart to curly hair, frizzy hair is one of the most notorious hair types to style and manage. Their singular strands always separate off from your main style and give you a messy and undesirable look.

The best way to manage frizzy hair is to side them off on one side, use conditioner and cream on them, and comb lightly till you get the perfect volume. Some frizziness would still occur but it would be negligible and won’t make your hair look bad. Don’t overcomplicate things and mess around with your hair too much otherwise, it would only make them frizzier than before.

Conclusion

It is important that you don't lose hope if you can't find a suitable hairstyle for your hair type because there will always be that one perfect hairstyle waiting to be found and used by you as your signature style.