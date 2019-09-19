19 Hobbies That’ll Make Any Man Sexier

527 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Just like women, men can woo with their extra skills. Dudes can do things that’ll make any woman weak in the knees, even out of the bedroom. So gents, if you want our attention, here are some ways you can make your spare time sexy.

1. Volunteer Fireman/Military Reserves: So noble, so sexy. Come and get us in the uniform.

2. Photographer/Artist/Filmmaker: You chase beauty and us. That’s so flattering that you can get a chick naked just by saying it’s for “art.”

3. Dance Machine: If you’re the second coming of ‘70s John Travolta, well then, you’re going to have to beat the honeys off with a stick. Whether you’ve got two left feet or smooth moves, as long as you ask us to dance, we’ll heart getting close to you.

4. Book Worm: Enjoying books make you seem smart and sensitive, a winning combination. Plus, then we can fantasize about distracting you between the stacks at the library.

5. McGuyver: If you can rig or craft stuff, you can be our private handy man.

6. Board Member: Power is an aphrodisiac. Even if you rule just a small local organization, if you’re in a good public position someone will want to see your show of strength/compassion in the sack.

7. Daredevil: There’s just something irresistible about a man who takes risks, lives on the edge, goes with his gut. You might have your eyes focused on speeding your hot rod down the road, but all we see is your passion and we want in on that.

8. Chef Hotness: The way to a woman’s heart is also through her stomach. See, we’re not all that different are we?

9. Babysitter’s Club: You like to show your nieces and nephews a fun time. Sign us up next! Double bonus for coaches or big brother mentors.

10. Speaking More Than One Language: Turns out you’re actually speaking the international language of love.

11. The Right Kinda Player: Musicians are insta-hot. Although, if your band sucks, you won’t seem as do-able.

12. Good Sport: While women might be accused of not paying enough attention to balls, if you’re a man who can play with an extra one, you’ll get our attention. Dang, even dudes who do croquet look sexy to us.

13. Handy Work: If you can give a great massage, we know you really can help us relax.

14. Martial Arts: Precision, strength, patience, a desire to defend the things you love — you are clearly a master. Let’s spar sans pants so you can teach us a few moves.

15. Stylin’: Our Mind Of Man might not give a rat’s booty, but every girl is crazy about a sharp-dressed man.

16. Work Out: Specifically, pumping iron. It’s shallow, sure, but a gun show makes us wanna say, “Let’s get physical.”

17. Let’s Get Some Air: If you’re a pilot, for fun even, we’ll happily help you join the mile high club.

18. Biking: Doesn’t have to be a motorcycle; you can win our hearts on a Schwinn too. Basically, anything with two wheels makes you look like the hottest thing on two legs.

19. Landscaping/Gardening/Farming: Take off your shirt and bend the earth to your will. Our adoration will grow too.

