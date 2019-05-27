Hablas Espanol? 10 Reasons Why You Need to Learn Spanish

753 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

There are over 6,000 languages in the world and while some of them are spoken only by the small groups of people and in certain tribes, the other span across countries, erasing all borders. When you are learning another language, you need to be persistent and love that culture and country.

One of the most popular languages in the world is Spanish. The new age brings options in every life-field, so when considering what to choose, you may be in a dilemma. The Spanish language is music-like and flows perfectly, which is one of the reasons everybody would like to speak it. Here are 10 reasons why you should start learning Spanish if you haven’t started already.

This language is a global tool of understanding between people across the globe. The fact that this is the second most used language in the world, covering over 500 million people and increasing each day significantly puts it up high on the list. Never can you know when it can come in handy.

In case you are looking for abroad internships or exchange programs, learning Spanish can come in handy, especially if you are going to countries where this language is widely spread. You will be ready for the challenge that is coming in these places, and you will feel much more confident.

Traveling will seem much more comfortable and will have a new dimension when you master the craft of communication in Latin America and Espanyol. Wherever you go you will in the majority of cases be able to use the knowledge of the language to your benefit. The fact that courses online like expanish.com and similar have helped me learn Spanish and many others for that matter, only proves how this is a skill each one of us will need at some point in our lives.

As you are learning the language, you will be learning more and more about their culture as well. Entering such a process is another plus for you. Looking form that perspective is not the same as you considered it before starting to learn the language. You will easily connect with the history, culture, and people as well.

As with any new skill, a different language can separate you from the others on a job interview. People who are proactive and choose to learn any language, especially Spanish, which can be used in business are certain to be selected over those who have no interest in language learning. Learn it, master it, use it, and charge it.

With a new language in your pocket, you will meet more people more easily.

For more than what you can remember, you can finally understand the words of a song that has been in your head. The lyrics are simple to read, the films are much funnier, and the literature is readable so you can explore the sea of exciting options around you on the Spanish language.

While learning a new one, you can compare that language to the one or ones you already know. By doing so, you can understand each language better, see the differences and similarities.

Practice will make your brain cells activated like never before. All muscles in your body require constant work out to be in shape and look good. Your brain is the same, as you learn one language, you will feel the need to continue learning no matter what the topic is.

When you have master the Spanish language, you can simply move on another Romanic language you are interested in. The next one can be Italian, French or even Portuguese, which is not so similar to Spanish, contrary to what many believe in. You have decent foundations to understand Latin as well and its grammar, vocabulary, and syntax will speed up your time learning a new Romanic language.