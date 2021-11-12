5 Glamorous Ponytail Hairstyle Ideas Using Hair Extensions

Ponytails are the perfect way to quickly get that casual yet chic look without having to spend hours in front of a mirror. While you can wear your hair up in many different ways, the best and easiest method to quickly pull your hair into a beautiful ponytail is by using ponytail extensions.

Clip-in ponytail extensions let you do it all at once and then go about your day with more comfort and confidence. By adding clip-in extensions to your hair, your ponytail will look more voluminous, thick, and beautiful. High-quality wefts like Zala ponytail hair extensions from zalacliphairextensions.com.au can instantly transform any boring pony into something spectacular and noteworthy.

Here are some great ideas for pulling your hair into gorgeous ponytail styles with hair extensions:

1. Sleek High Ponytail

This gorgeous and casual ponytail is perfect for everyday wear. It comes as a saviour when you experience bad hair days or just want to tame your locks. We often see celebrities like Beyonce and Ariana Grande making statements with high ponytails. And, they look glamorous every time because tight-pulled hair gives them a perfect facelift.

The best part is that the sleek high ponytail is easy to create, especially when your hair is long, thick, and fuller. Women with short or thin hair can also easily achieve it with ponytail hair extensions.

Here’s how you can get this hairstyle in minutes:

Pull your hair in a high ponytail and secure it with an elastic band. Attach a ponytail extension to the base of the pony that you just created. Next, take the velcro strap and wrap it around the hair. Use a bobby pin to secure the extension.

And there you go — you’re ready to rock a gorgeous, complete, and elegant high ponytail!

2. Chic Braided High Ponytail

Not a fan of keeping the pony out? Consider braiding it instead! The braided high ponytail looks lovely with any face shape. It is the perfect way to give yourself an instant, glam makeover. This hairstyle will not only make you look trendy, but it is also a great solution to keep your hair out of your face.

While the chic braided high pony is beautiful, it looks especially glam with ponytail extensions. The extensions make your hair long, thick, and voluminous, so you can easily work with the braided high ponytail.

Follow these steps to get this trendy hairstyle:

Pull your hair into a high ponytail as you usually do and secure it with an elastic. Attach the hair extension to the ponytail. Now, braid the hair passing through the elastic band, working your way to the end. Use a small elastic band to secure the braided hair at the bottom, and you’re good to go!

3. Polished Top Knot

Every girl needs a go-to style for when the sun is out. And what better way to look adorable than

with one of these cute little buns? There are many ways you can wear a polished top knot, from a tighter bun to a more laid back look, like a romantic knot. The top knot is not only casual, but it is also a timeless and versatile hairstyle for any occasion, including your wedding day.

Here’s how to pull your hair into this style with extensions:

Gather your hair and pull it into a high ponytail (on the crown of your head). Put an elastic band around the ponytail to hold it in place. Clip your extension in the ponytail. Now take the hair (including the extension) and twirl the end around to make a knot. Make sure the hair conceals the elastic band. Use bobby pins to secure the polished top knot in place.

4. Stylish Low Bun

If you’re looking for a stylish, cute, and versatile hairdo, the chic low bun has you covered. This super elegant and creative updo is also a perfect option to keep your hair off your neck. The low bun not only makes you look youthful, but you can also make it look romantic by adding your favourite accessories.

While you can wear this sleek hairstyle on all occasions, it is a perfect option for formal events.

Follow these steps to achieve the stylish low bun using hair extensions:

Pull your hair into a mini low bun as you normally would. Clip the ponytail hair extension around the bun. Wrap the velcro base around the ponytail and use bobby pins to secure it. Tease the bun a bit and take out a few hair strands to make it look fuller and a little messy.

Voila! You’re ready to make a statement with a gorgeous low bun.

5. The Classic Low Ponytail

Want to turn heads with a lovely and chic retro look? Consider updating your style with the classic low ponytail! This beautiful hairstyle has made a comeback, and this time around, ponytail hair extensions make it look even more glamorous.

Thanks to hair extensions, the extra thick and long low ponytail will transform your appearance in minutes, allowing you to make a statement for all occasions.

It’s a perfect hairstyle for formal as well as informal occasions. You can wear it to work, on your wedding day, on a date night, or just for a hangout with friends. And you’re sure to look gorgeous every time! The best thing about this style is that you can achieve it with any hair type–curly, straight, wavy!

Here’re the steps to get a low ponytail hairstyle with extensions:

Pull your hair into a low ponytail. Pull some hair out and twist it around the ponytail. Clip the extension into the hair wrapped around the ponytail. Use bobby pins for enhanced hold. Comb the extension together with the hair running down your back. Tease the ponytail a bit to add extra oomph, and your beautiful hairstyle is ready.

You can get these lovely ponytail hairstyles with extensions within minutes. It’s a good idea to play around with all of these hairstyles to find the one that complements your physical features and outfit. But make sure to use only high-quality, 100 per cent Remy human hair extensions to fully flaunt the glam elements that these styles have to offer!