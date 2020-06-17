5 Simple Hairstyling Tricks Every Woman Should Know

Whenever you leave your home you want your hair to look perfect. This is a common thing that women all around the world share. Due to this, they use numerous products, but there are some occasions when these do not work. In addition, oftentimes, you might not have enough time on your hand to deal with your it carefully, so we have come up with multiple hairstyling tricks that you should know.

1. Know your hair type

First things first, you have to understand your hair type and texture. This is the only way for you to be able to choose the right product and style your hair perfectly every time. Even though there are many products that are advertised, not every one of them will do wonders for you. We are certain that you have already tested many of them, and in the end, realized that you have spent the money in vain. Yes, we know how expensive some of these can be.

What’s more, this is usually the main reason why you can never style it as well as the professional do, even if you retrace every step they take. We know how frustrating this can be, and many girls soon give up.

How to do this? Well, when it comes to the type, you can use a simple trick that includes wrapping your hair in a ponytail, and then count how many times you’ve wrapped the elastic (if you have done it two or three times, it is medium, and if you have done it more than that it means that it is fine). On the other note, you can determine the texture simply by looking in a mirror. Is your hair straight, wavy, or curly?

2. Blow-drying

A blow dryer is a device you have been using your whole life, so is it possible not to know how to operate it properly? Well, no, you dry your hair completely every time, right? However, this is not necessarily true when it comes to styling it. In order to avoid frizzing and ensure that it has its natural glow, you should invest in a powerful, ceramic blow dryer. Yes, it might be a bit costly, but not only is it going to soothe your hair and allow you to style it however you want to because it dispenses a steady flow of heat, but it is also going to dry it faster.

Another thing, if you want to straighten it, you shouldn’t rub it with a towel while wet because you will create frizz. Instead, tap it gently, make sure to you the right brush, and after you are done, don’t forget to add a serum that will bring out that natural shine.

3. Curling

Most women who have straight hair want it to be curly, and vice versa. You surely know that you shouldn’t use curling iron too often because it can greatly damage your hair, but when you do use it, make sure to go with a high-quality, ceramic one. When curling, you should start with the portion above your neck and work your way from there. When you reach the top of your head, you should divide it into sections and make sure to change the way you wrap the hair around the iron, to achieve the natural look. Finally, comb in it with your fingers and apply the anti-frizz spray.

4. Straightening

As you can guess, when it comes to the iron, purchase a ceramic one. Before you begin the straightening process thus employing heat, you should apply a product that is going to facilitate it, and at the same time, protect the hair from the damage caused by the heat.

Once again, return to the type and texture of it, and conduct research to find the right product. The same thing goes for the shampoo and conditioner. Remember, whatever you want to do with your hair, it is of utmost importance to use the right merchandise that will protect it.

5. Frizzing

Without a doubt, this is an issue that most women are faced with and that they absolutely hate because it can easily destroy their perfectly styled hair. This is something that usually girls with curly and wavy texture experience.

Oftentimes, the hair is dry which is why frizzing occurs, so if you are fighting this fight all the time, you should start by changing the shampoo and conditioner you use. You should go with the products that include hydrogenated castor oil. Next, when you are finished blow-drying it, you should apply a serum that has silicone that fights the humidity, since this is the main cause of frizzing.

Know the occasion

Lastly, every time you are about to style your hair, you should think about the occasion. Are you getting ready for work, going out with your friends, or are you about to attend some special event? Depending on the line of work you are in, you can simply style it by taking two strands away from your face and pinning them at the back of your head. You can choose to strengthen or curl the rest or leave it as it is.

If you want to go with an everyday look, you can opt for a side or a fishtail braid. The later one can be a bit tricky to make if you have never done it before, but luckily, there are multiple videos online where you will see each step of the process and be able to imitate them easily.

Moreover, if you are looking for something more elegant, a sock bun is always the best way to go, simply because it is very simple to create. Cut an old sock and roll it until it is in the shape of a donut. Wrap the ends of the hair around it and roll it until you reach the top of your head. In the end, all you have to do is to secure it with bobby pins and that’s it.

Finally, if you are going to a costume party, or simply want to make a change but you are not completely ready to commit to it, why not use a wig? We know that this is not that common, but it is a great opportunity to create whatever look you want. Explore the Sunber Hair website and surely you will get a few ideas on what you can do.