Halloween Makeup Tutorial: Day Of The Dead

Three more days until Halloween! Yesterday, San Francisco-based film makeup artist Josie Rodriguez taught us how to become a Harley Quinn-esque hot-creepy clown. If that didn’t float your boat and maybe you’re looking for something a little bit more beautiful, you’re in luck, because today she’s teaching us how to make ourselves up with a gorgeous Day of the Dead look. Take it away, Josie!

What You’ll Need

Clown white cream face paint

Setting powder

Black cream face paint

A few other colors of face paint – brighter is better

Black eyeshadow

Brushes

Step One: Draw circles around the eyes, including over your eyebrows, and fill them in with black paint. I use the Make Up For Ever 12 Flash color pallet, but any black cream paint will do.

Step Two: Cover your face to the collarbone – including your lips –with clown white face paint. I used Kryolan, but you can use any cream base white paint. It's good to set it with setting powder – It will help prevent smearing and prolong the life of the makeup