Halloween Makeup Tutorial: Day Of The Dead

Three more days until Halloween! Yesterday, San Francisco-based film makeup artist Josie Rodriguez taught us how to become a Harley Quinn-esque hot-creepy clown. If that didn’t float your boat and maybe you’re looking for something a little bit more beautiful, you’re in luck, because today she’s teaching us how to make ourselves up with a gorgeous Day of the Dead look. Take it away, Josie!
What You’ll Need
- Clown white cream face paint
- Setting powder
- Black cream face paint
- A few other colors of face paint – brighter is better
- Black eyeshadow
- Brushes
Step One: Draw circles around the eyes, including over your eyebrows, and fill them in with black paint. I use the Make Up For Ever 12 Flash color pallet, but any black cream paint will do.
Step Three: Paint a flower petal-like design around the circled eye and fill it in using any of the 12 flash colors from Make Up For Ever pallet or any other cream based color paint. Brighter colors are better.
Step Four: Draw a thin line from corner of mouth to the ear using black paint, then use black eyeshadow to shade under the line down to the jaw and around your hairline.
Step Five: Paint a black design on your nose. Add a flower on the chin to brighten it up.
Step Six: Draw small vertical lines along the lines on your cheeks and on your lips.
Step Seven: Add dots into the petal design around your eyes, and paint swirly designs wherever you like. You can add a cross in the middle of your forehead to create a more traditional Day of the Dead look.
Step Eight: Just a tiny bit more shading – use black eyeshadow to darken your temples and your lips.
Step Nine: You’re done! Go out and get spooky and beautiful with your Day of the Dead makeup!
Images via Sara Brink.
Original by Josie Rodriguez