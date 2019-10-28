Kid Influencers of 2020

301 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

As you already know there is a wide range of different influencers on one of the most popular social media platforms, Instagram. And although you might be familiar with the food, makeup, and pet influences, did you hear about the cutest ones ever – kid influencers? Yup, that’s right, kid influencers do exist. And while they do not promote makeup or food, they do in fact provide an entirely new way of influencing – they showcase toy reviews, their adventures, and how much fun they are having while growing up. If you are interested in following some kid influencers, this article will provide you with 5 of them to follow! Let’s take a closer look:

1. Kingston and Kaui (@kingandkaui)

@kingandkaui belongs to the cute siblings Kaui and Kingston. Although they are both pretty young, their fashion taste is impeccable and you can see that they love showcasing their outfits in front of their mom’s camera! Fashion, traveling, and adventures with their friends is what you will see by following these two siblings, and do not be surprised if these two little ones have a better fashion sense then most people you know.

2. Amelia Fioriniello (@cissifio)

Amelia’s Instagram account is managed by her mom Cissi. Once you see her pictures, you might just find out that this is one of the most fashionable kids you have ever come across on Instagram. Amelia is already working with a Swedish car company and several fashion brands. Make sure that you check out their fall pictures, they could serve as a perfect inspiration for your autumn family photoshoot!

3. Oli and Milo Faust (@faustboys)

Beach adventures, Star Wars, and colorful clothes is what you will be able to see in your newsfeed by following this brotherly duo – the incredibly cute 4-year old Oli and 3-year old Milo Faust. Although they are relatively new to the Instagram world, their influencing careers kicked off with a good start! Follow Oli and Milo Faust to discover new places and things, as well as to see some of the most vibrant and colorful clothes that can serve as a good inspiration for your children.

4. Ryan Secret (@ryansecret)

Be careful when following Ryan – he might steal your heart right away. This fashionable, adventures boy enjoys posing for photoshoots and he already has several collaborations with clothing companies, as well as Toys”R”Us. He definitely knows how to pose for his pictures and he does it with style. Also, you can see some family pictures that showcase their travel adventures!

5. Haileigh Vasquez (@hails_world)

This young lady is not only famous and popular on Instagram, but she is already a model, actress, and designer! She has appeared in several TV commercials, she has already walked a few runways, and she has also designed her own clothing collection! By following her, you will be able to see some incredible clothing choices, travel adventures, and family photos!

Conclusion

The kid influencers from this article are all fashionable, cute, and inspirational. Make sure that you follow them to see their adventures, as well as to get inspiration for clothes, toys, and travel destinations for your own kids!