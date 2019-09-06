Hannah Gross Bio, Career, Net Worth

452 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Hannah Gross is a Canadian actress whose role in Mind Hunter got her incredible popularity, fans, and wealth. Some even seem to think that she isn’t given enough attention just because she isn’t trying to lift her name and fame on scandals and controversies, and many actors and entrepreneurs leading a public life should receive more credit for the work they are doing.

One of those people who deserve to be talked about, and to discuss their fantastic acting skills and abilities is Hannah Gross. In this article, we are going to reveal to you everything we know about her, and how she got to the place, she is today. If you want to know more about this skilled and beautiful actress, as well as what is her net worth in 2019, then we suggest that you dive deep into our article.

Bio

Hannah Gross is keeping the exact date of her birthday secret, but we do know that she was born in 1992, meaning that she is currently either 26 or 27 years old, depending on the month she was born on. She was born in Toronto, which is located in Canada, and her parents are also Canadian. Canada is a place in which Gross grew up in, alongside her family. There isn’t any more information about her early life. Hannah Gross is very secretive about the place she grew up in, and what are her parent’s names. We also don’t know if Hannah Gross is an only child, or if she has other siblings, but we can only assume from what we have seen so far that her parents only have Hannah as a child.

Regarding education, Hannah Gross mentioned once how she believes that having an excellent educational background is one of the most vital things in a person’s life. Therefore, she tried to get her education done as correctly as possible. Gross attended a local high school, and she was a very good student. She has also enrolled in some subject happening outside the regular class schedule, and she went to school drama and some acting classes. When she realized that she wanted to become an actress, she went on to attend the Tisch School of Arts of New York University. She majored in Fine Arts, and after graduating, she was more than determined to succeed in the acting industry.

Career

In 2002 she got her first role. It wasn’t as big as some might have expected it, but it was a lovely beginning for Hannah Gross. She portrayed a random girl in a movie titled Men with Brooms. Two years later she got another minor role. She was a Girl at Motel in a film titled Wilby Wonderful. A year later, in 2005 another small role came, this time as a daughter in a film titled DreiMadchen. All of these minor roles could have taken a toll on the young Gross, as she left the acting industry and didn’t try for a very long time to land some more roles.

However, she found some strength and more drive to succeed. In 2013 she got three roles. First in I Used To Be Darker, where she portrayed Abby, another movie titled Lydia Hoffman and Sixth Year. From that year on, Gross only got more prominent roles, and from 2014 to 2016 she appeared in more movies, such as Uncertain Terms, Haze, Striking Heaven, Valedictorian, Beach Week, The Zeno Questions, Psychic Ills: Baby.

In 2017 came her breakthrough role. She played Young Marjorie in Marjorie Prime and that elevated Gross, on the whole, another level in the acting industry. After that role came to her most significant role so far in her professional career – Mind Hunter. She portrayed Debbie in this popular TV show, and soon afterward she got other parts like Etta Pryce in a TV show titled Deadwax and Marin Calhoun in a TV show titled The Sinner.

Hannah’s Gross Personal life

Hannah Gross is currently single and still waiting for the man of her dreams. However, considering the fact that Gross is very quiet about her own life, it may be that she has already found someone in her life, but she is resolved not to reveal it to anyone any time soon.

Net Worth

From all of her acting roles, as well as some small projects Gross has worked on, in 2019, her estimated net worth is around $1 million.