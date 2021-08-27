Happy Waffle Day! Where To Enjoy The Best The World Has To Offer

Fluffy, golden brown and encased in a crunch, there’s a reason waffles are up there with some of the world’s most beloved brunch menus. But – like many of the best things in life – there’s not just one way to enjoy them. Indeed, what gives the waffle that added ‘bite’ is the fact that depending on where you are in the world, you can have a whole different experience: sweet, savory, classic rectangular shape or something more unique. The waffle is having a moment, and it would be rude of us to just let this day just go by without giving it the respect it deserves. Get those taste buds ready – it’s time to travel the world, one waffle at a time.

Enjoy a Belgian waffle … everywhere!

While we must give appropriate kudos to the inventor of the waffle, the Belgians, these are now so popular that you can enjoy them all over the world. Giant, fluffy and filled with deep pockets to soak up whichever topping you fancy (butter, whipped cream, maple syrup, chocolate, fruit or all of the above – we won’t judge), they’ve got serious sticking power, having first been introduced during the Middle Ages.

If you are, however, in Belgium, you absolutely must experience an authentic waffle workshop where you’ll be given the opportunity to make, cook, decorate and eat your own creations. You won’t regret it – we promise!

Stick around for a Stroopwafel in … the Netherlands

This big, flat, sticky waffle sandwich generously filled with cinnamon-infused syrup is best enjoyed after being placed on top of a piping hot mug of coffee so as to allow the caramel to soften and waffle to crunch. You can even discover the history of the Stroopwafel and try your hand at making one with a baker, too (before greedily consuming it, obviously!).

Look for a Lacquemant waffle in … Liège

A bit like the stroopwafel but filled AND drenched with orange-blossom-flavored syrup (so better, if you like that kind of thing.).

Go savory with a chicken waffle in … America

You can always rely on the Americans to go all-out with wacky food combos, and this – the chicken waffle – is no different. Pairing maple syrup-drenched waffles (thinner and denser than the Belgian offering) with pieces of fried, crispy chicken has been a firm favorite throughout the U.S since the 1930s – and it doesn’t look to be going anywhere any time soon! Find this in any waffle house across the country.

Have a Hot Dog Waffle in … Canada

Although this used to be stuffed with sausage, nowadays it’s more commonly covered with any type of sauce – despite retaining its roll-like shape.

Pick a Pizzelle in … Italy

Even the name sounds exciting, doesn’t it? This famous Italian treat is a cross between a waffle and a cookie, easily identified by their flower-pressed pattern and unique flavors, such as citrus and anise, as well as the more traditional offerings. Topped with a pinch of sugar, these wafer-thin treats are perfect with a cup of strong Italian coffee or – if rolled into a horn shape when still warm – can be filled with flavored creams for a more decadent snack. Bellissima!

Take a Taiyaki in … Japan

Ok, bear with us: Fish-shaped and stuffed with a red bean filling might not sound the most appetizing way to eat a waffle, but it’s actually got quite a sweet taste and a popular following. Sold as a grab-and-go, any street vendor worth its salt in Japan should have them.

Go coco-nuts for a Kanom Rung Peung in … Thailand

Boasting a rich coconut flavor, if you love the taste of Thai cuisine, you’ll have to give this a try.

Indulge in a Bubble waffle in … Hong Kong

Light, doughy and fluffy, this is often stuffed with ice cream, making it a super extravagant, incredibly popular treat.

Feast on a Flemish waffle in … France

This fluffy treat veers from the norm as it comes in round or irregular shapes but – usually served with sugar and orange blossom water – is just as delicious as its peers.

Go crazy for a Bergische waffle in … Germany

An instant hit for us purely because of its heart shape; this is usually served with cherries and cream for a super-sweet treat – perfect for a romantic date!

Fall in love with the Scandinavian waffle in … Scandinavia

Another heart-shaped waffle? We almost can’t cope. These crispy thin treats are probably more like a cookie than a waffle, but who’s really counting? Pair with whipped cream, jam, berries and ice cream for a scrumptious dessert or salmon and cheese for a more filling savory snack. We’re not sure what we love more, to be honest: the sound of the actual waffle OR that Våffeldagen (waffle parties, to you and I) is a popular celebration here!

Make ‘em green with envy with a Pandan waffle in … Vietnam

What do you get when you add Pandan leaf extract to your waffle batter? Green waffles, that’s what! Boasting a distinct, nutty flavor, these are best enjoyed topped with shredded coconut and/or light syrup.

Buy a potato waffle in … Britain

Essentially a potato pancake tossed in the waffle iron instead of a pan, but my goodness, these are just so goddam tasty! The perfect side to a meal or enjoyed simply as a snack, you won’t regret picking up one of these!

Queue for a Kue Gapit in … Indonesia

Made from tapioca flour, this comes in a variety of shapes and flavors but is grilled between iron molds, helping it retain its waffle-like appearance.

We could probably keep going all day but you’ve probably had enough waffling on from us … right? So, all that’s left to ask is: Where will you get your waffle fix?

