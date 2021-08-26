Types of Heels Every Woman Should Know

Officially, the heel is the element of the shoe that keeps the heel of the foot above the toe. The first mentions of this device date back to Ancient Egypt. Moreover, it was used not by women of fashion, but by farmers to facilitate movement on plowed soil. In the XIV century, the heel became an integral part of the footwear of the military and horse hunting enthusiasts, thanks to the ability to reliably fix the foot in the stirrup. Shoes with heels became available to women during the reign of Catherine de Medici, who first wore them for a wedding ceremony. Heels reached the apotheosis of their development by the 20th century. Today it is impossible to imagine any pair of shoes without them. Differing in shape, color, and height, they make the image unforgettable and the gait exciting.

Have you ever wondered how many types of heels there are? A lot, therefore, summarizing the historical and journalistic information about heels, we have combined them into several groups.

The Viennese heel

The Viennese heel is wide (under the entire heel), therefore stable and very comfortable. Shoes with such heels are ideal for both active business life and a romantic date. Shoes with Viennese heels look harmoniously with almost any clothing (except a tracksuit): with denim shorts and a skirt, with a formal trouser suit and a summer sundress.

The brick heel

The brick heel is slightly higher than the Viennese heel, its height is 2 – 4 cm. It is also a wide and stable heel, which is typical for Oxfords, loafers, many boots, and boots. The brick heel is mainly used in the manufacture of men’s shoes. This is ideal for a business lady. Women who prefer to wear shoes with such heels are characterized by the presence of some masculine traits: the desire to control everything, the strength of character, and determination.

Also, shoes with brick heels are suitable for women who lead an active sports lifestyle. In women’s shoe stores, you can find shoes in a sporty style, both made of leather and suede. Also, shoes with brick heels are ideal in winter.

Glass heels

In one more group, we have combined women’s shoes with a glass-heeled heel. This is a low heel – up to a maximum of 7 cm. Such a heel is wide at the base and narrowed downwards. The foot of the heel resembles a small glass. Shoes with such heels are unstable and uncomfortable, especially if they are slippers or sandals – in this case, wearing them is simply dangerous due to the lack of fixation of the heel zone. If you still want to buy shoes with a glass heel, then let it be shoes or boots. Such a heel is especially relevant among tall women who are not recommended shoes with high heels, stiletto heels. The right shoes will make your feet look more graceful.

Wedge heels

Such a heel is a solid sole with an instep, sometimes without it. The high rise is not suitable for every foot, so when buying such shoes, you need to measure the shoes well, walk around the store in them. If your leg gets tired quickly, then, unfortunately, a wedge heel at this height is not suitable for you. Although, some women consider it to be very comfortable and stable. Feel free to dress shoes with such a heel with summer sundresses of various lengths, styles, and textures, jeans, shorts, skirts. This is practically the most versatile shoe. And in the fall, boots on such a platform, like from Shoe Me collection, will perfectly complement the look.

Cowboy heel is a low heel with a slight bevel at the back is called a cowboy heel. Such shoes can only be worn by a brave and self-confident woman. Shoes with cowboy heels will always attract attention. These shoes are not suitable for all clothes. Jeans (hidden in cowboy boots) with a wide chunky knit sweater, a colored chiffon dress with a wide belt to match the shoes, or short shorts (if you can afford it) will look winning. Even though cowboy boots or boots look very rough, they become more graceful on a woman’s leg. She is a real mystery to them.

The tapered heel can be of any height, but most often they are quite high. As the name implies, such heels resemble the geometric shape of a cone that has been turned over. Most often, a tapered heel is used in classic shoes. It makes women’s shoes elegant, graceful. This heel is quite stable and comfortable. Shoes with a tapered heel fit both ripped jeans and an office dress. In such shoes, you will feel like a queen.

The column heel is characterized by a minimum height of 5 cm. Most often it is a high, wide, and straight heel. He is stable, comfortable. In such heels, a woman feels confident. Note that the column heel has been on the pedestal of demand for the second season in a row – women are happy to wear shoes with such heels, regardless of the season. Some women wear high heels and in the snow and ice. Therefore, shoes with a column-heel are especially relevant in winter. These are stylish, beautiful, and comfortable shoes that will make you feel good.

Providing designers with an inexhaustible sea of inspiration, heels will never leave fashion catwalks, and therefore women’s wardrobes. Improving and changing from season to season, they invariably adorn the legs of their mistresses, emphasizing their grace, femininity, and individuality.