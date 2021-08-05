How to launch a successful advocacy campaign? Excerpts from the speech of Hasti Mashayekhi, the youngest Iranian philanthropist and supporter of homeless women working Afghan and Iranian children.

What is the secret of this permanence?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by هستى مشايخى (@hastimashayekhii)

1. First of all, you have to believe in this campaign yourself and under no circumstances should you be discouraged and do not give up.

2. Second, the campaign must have a specific goal. This will prevent you and your teammates from wasting energy and trial and error, and will help you stay on track for pre-determined goals and plans.

3. The next factor that can help you promote your campaign is the use of social media. In launching and introducing the campaign, goals, recruitment, advertisements and anything that helps to better introduce your campaign project, you should take advantage of new and widely used technologies such as Instagram and Twitter.

These days, more than half of the people have access to social networks, so it can be said that public and charitable activities without advertising on social networks, no matter how successful within the organization, outside the organization will be doomed to failure.

What factors determine the launch and continuation of the campaign?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by هستى مشايخى (@hastimashayekhii)

You should be able to continue your activities after launching support campaigns and attracting like-minded forces. But what should be done to maintain and continue popular campaigns?

It should be remembered that the origins of campaigns and grassroots organizations are the hearts of the people, and the campaign is based on their trust, benevolence, and participation and support. So you should not look for revenue from the beginning. It should take a relatively long time to introduce the campaign and its goals. Otherwise, if, according to cost-benefit theory, the first goal is rapid revenue generation, the face of the campaign will be distorted among the audience.

Don’t forget that if your campaign is supportive, your campaign’s charitable goals must remain in people’s minds.

Be honest with your audience and avoid spreading false news. Do not forget that according to the goals of the formation of support campaigns, you must publish the news related to your activity properly. Spreading false news or baseless rumors will definitely damage your charitable reputation and, on a large scale, undermine people’s trust in advocacy campaigns.

Thus, transparency and honesty in providing details of charitable activities is important and necessary in the continuation of the support campaign.

Hasti believes that internal networks do not have viewers and satellite networks are a good option. Another insists that moving to satellite networks is a strategic suicide due to legal restrictions in Iran.

It is enough for the advertising campaign design company to have different media to provide a basket of services, and in this case, the work becomes much more difficult.

It is now impossible to guess whether the proposed media portfolio is calculated and determined based on the goals and needs of the customer or based on the vacancies of the advertising agency.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by هستى مشايخى (@hastimashayekhii)

The ignorance of industries and businesses, especially small and medium enterprises (SMEs), has caused a large part of the profits from businesses to be spent in non-professional media competitions.

Disagreement begins when the precedence and latency of these five factors are discussed. Advertising agencies usually start the discussion with the Money M, while for the customer, the M’s mission is more important. There are several discussions about each of these Ms, and once we get to know them better, we can have a better conversation with advertising agencies and advertising campaign designers. Note is that:

Advertising campaign is a set of multifaceted advertising activities that first of all, the message of the campaign is determined, the audience is determined and with careful planning, try to send the right message in the right time period with the right budget for the right audience and bring more audiences closer. Encourage communication with the campaign owner. An advertising campaign is meaningless without defining a specific numerical measure of performance.

Digital marketing strategy is a set of actions that help you to achieve your business goal through online marketing media. These include Owned media (such as a website or business social network that you manage Paid media (such as click-through ads), and Acquired Earned media any type of advertising that you did not pay for Through these three channels you can lead any type of campaign around a specific product.

The word strategy may seem difficult, but creating an effective digital strategy is not that difficult. Simply put, a strategy is a plan of action that is set to achieve the desired goal. For example, your goal may be to increase the number of potential customers who visit your site by 25%.

It may be strange to expect an airline and flight service provider to offer a creative digital marketing strategy. But Delta Airlines (based in the US) has become very popular using its Twitter stories.

Delta Airlines is very active in the field of social networks, especially on Twitter. Through its Twitter account, the company encourages potential passengers who want to buy flight tickets in various ways. Last month, on Breast Cancer Awareness Day, the company shared personal stories of its employees via Twitter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by هستى مشايخى (@hastimashayekhii)

MasterCard has based its brand on the stories and adventures of its cardholders. But any travel-related brand definitely needs a travel advertising campaign. Priceless cities is a MasterCard travel blog that offers its travel destinations that MasterCard can travel to. It’s a great idea, not only does MasterCard sell its products to its customers, but it also introduces them to where they can go.

Hasti Mashayekhi added: For any marketing strategy, whether traditional or online, you need to know exactly who your audience is. The best digital marketing strategies are based on the personality of the audience and your first step is to create it. The customer persona provides an overview of your ideal customer and can be obtained from the audience based on research, questionnaires and interviews. It is very important that this information is based on fact. Speculating about information can lead your business astray.

In order to achieve a comprehensive persona, your research must involve different customers, different perspectives, and even people who are remotely related to your product.

If you want to be in touch with Hasti Mashayekhi, you can contact him through his Instagram link hastimashayekhii.