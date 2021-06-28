6 Ways To Know If Your Digital Marketing Strategy Is Effective – 2021 Guide

In the digital space, being the best in your niche is the goal for every business. Every business wants to have the best digital marketing strategy, the brand that appears first on Google, and to be the go-to brand. But sadly, that is a rather difficult task to pull off.

The only way to increase the profile of your business is through digital marketing. In modern times, digital marketing is the ultimate way to grow a business. But how do you know if your strategy is effective? To answer that question, we’re going to take a look at 6 ways. So with all that said, let’s start.

1. Site Traffic

Site traffic is one of those metrics that provide valuable feedback. This feedback can then be assessed to determine if our digital marketing strategy is paying off. To measure the success of your campaigns, you need to look at the overall site traffic you’re getting from them.

You can do this by using plenty of analytics tools that determine the source of the traffic. If people are coming to your website from your ads, then the analytics tool will display the information. It really is as simple as that, but there are other ways as well. Site traffic is the overall traffic a website gets. This metric takes into account every source. From social media ads to organic search results, you will be given all kinds of information to play around with.

If you notice a particular spike from one source, and if that source is indeed your ads campaign, then that makes your digital marketing strategy effective.

2. New Or Returning?

Depending on the goal of your strategy, you might be looking to gain new customers or retain existing ones. Regardless, we can measure if our visitors are indeed new or returning by using analytics tools.

These tools are great as they give us valuable feedback. Plenty of websites set goals for their digital marketing campaigns. Maybe your goal is to gain 1000 new website visitors and convert 20% of them. Depending on what the user does, we can determine if our strategy is effective by looking at the type of customer. If more new and new customers are visiting your website, then we can safely assume the campaign to be successful and effective.

3. Type Of Traffic

In today’s digital space, people are using their smartphones more and more. This is very important to know as you’ll need to optimize your website and campaigns for mobile users. Google, and many other search engines, punish websites and businesses that aren’t optimized for smaller screens.

If your website isn’t optimized for smartphones, then your SEO will be negatively affected. This will only work against your digital marketing goals. You will have a much harder time getting people to convert as more people will bounce. They bounce because your website doesn’t look good when opening it on their smartphones. And considering that more people go on Google using their smartphones, the only thing you’ll be able to measure is how unsuccessful your strategy is.

We did also mention that your SEO will be negatively affected through poor optimization. If you focus all of your marketing efforts on appeasing PC and laptop users, then you will have a very hard time maintaining your SEO rank. So don’t make the obvious mistake and look at the type of website traffic you’re getting. If more people are using their smartphones, then it’s time to do some optimizing. If you have trouble doing that, then it’s best to call in an expert. For more information on that, make sure to visit 1digitalagency.com.

4. Look At Sessions

One of the best ways to determine if your digital marketing strategy is effective is by looking at the session’s number. This number simply states how many visitors have been on your website. A session is also measured every 30 minutes. This means that if one user visits your website at 1:30 PM and again at 2 PM, Google will record it as 2 sessions.

The more sessions, the more effective your digital marketing efforts are.

5. Average Session Duration

We did mention that a session is measured every 30 minutes. Regardless if a user sticks for 29:59 minutes or 10 seconds, it will count as 1 session.

But that doesn’t mean we don’t have ways to measure each session duration time. Chances are, customers won’t be staying for 30 minutes on your website.

This metric is highly important. It tells us if your customers are finding the information on your website useful or not. If visitors leave after 5 seconds, then that’s a bad thing. If visitors stay for 5 minutes, then that’s a good thing. The longer customers say, the more effective your strategy is. More so, the more effective your content is.

So all in all, the average session duration is a highly important factor that tells us how long customers are staying on our website.

6. Look At Page Views

Pageviews are yet another important metric. It is also a metric that tells us how effective our digital marketing efforts are. Pageviews tell us how many times a page has been visited. This metric doesn’t apply to all pages at once, but for one page. You can look at each particular page of your website and look at this number.

But since a lot of this is measured in real-time, you’ll need to establish a period to monitor this metric. You should do it from the moment you launch your digital marketing campaign. That way, you’ll know exactly if people are visiting your website as a result of your marketing strategy. If that is indeed the case, then we can safely assume the strategy to be effective.

If new customers aren’t visiting your website, then it’s back at the drawing board. Trial and error is a valuable lesson in digital marketing. Don’t expect your strategy to work the first time and learn from your mistakes