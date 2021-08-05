How To Sprout Cannabis Seeds – 2021 Guide

Do you want to germinate your cannabis seeds? If yes, you are in the right place. In this article, we will share some simple steps to do the same. Many people often get confused about the process due to a lack of knowledge. They also think it is a pretty complex task to sprout cannabis seeds. If you also feel like this, we will try to clear your every doubt in this article.

Cannabis is used for various health purposes. Its demand is increasing day by day because it is highly beneficial. Many health professionals believe that cannabis can cure multiple health-related problems. The best thing is that cannabis is available in different forms, such as oil, gummies, tablets, and more. You should always use a product recommended by your doctor.

Otherwise, it might cause harmful effects to your body. Also, research the platform from where you are buying cannabis. As for sprouting the grains, one has to gain some knowledge before considering it. Technology has made researching more convenient than before. Now, people can get information on a particular topic with just a click.

You might be curious to learn the procedure of sprouting cannabis grains. So, without wasting any more time, let's get started with the same.

What are the various types of cannabis seeds?

Confusion arises when it comes to choosing a particular type of cannabis seed. If you are in a similar situation, you can read about the grains here.

Regular seeds

Regular ones are the cheapest than any other seeds. Also, you can easily find them in the market. They are considered the best for growing hemp plants. You can produce both female and male plants.

Feminized seeds

They are costlier than others because you have to spend some money on other things. These only produce female marijuana plants.

Autoflowering seeds

They are famous for producing female plants. If you are a beginner, you can try them as you don’t need to struggle a lot during the process.

Photoperiod seeds

They can grow both female and male plants.

What is cannabis seed germination?

The process of germination involves the sprouting of the seeds. You will find a white tendril over them once they get sprouted. This tendril is also called the taproot. After some time, some round leaves will also occur on the grains.

What is the process of germinating cannabis seeds?

Although there is more than one method, we will share the simplest one. In this process, you will need the following things-

Marijuana seeds

Paper towels

Spray bottle

Water

Plastic container along with its lid.

Sprouting process step by step-

Take a paper towel and put it in a container: The first step is to put the paper towel in your plastic container. You must remember that you need to place the grains over the paper towel.

Get your cannabis seeds: Now, you have to get your marijuana grains to place them over the paper towel.

Spray with water: Take your spray bottle and spray the tissue with warm water.

Cover the container: You should always use a container with a lid as you need to cover it adequately. Otherwise, the grains won’t germinate any time soon.

Find a warm place: After covering the container, you need to find a warm area in your home to place it for some days.

Continue spraying the paper towel: Well, you should not forget the grains after placing them in a warm place. You have to continue pouring the water into the napkin after every two to three hours. In this way, the towel won’t get dried up, and the germination will be quick.

What do cannabis seeds need to get sprouted?

Every seed needs the following things to germinate-

Moisture: Moisture is necessary when it comes to germination. You should not leave the soak the seeds; instead, provide them good humidity.

Warmth: There is a strong reason why we use warm water in the process. Well, the cannabis grains need to be warm to get sprouted within a short period. Although they can germinate at a cooler temperature, it might take more time.

Gentle care: You should always avoid touching them because the taproot might fall off. If you don’t care about the grains, your method would be a total waste.

What are the things to consider before starting the sprouting process?

You need to do the following things if you are planning to germinate their cannabis grains-

Store the seeds in a plastic packet: Once you have brought the grains, you need to store them in a plastic bag. After that, put the package in the refrigerator. In this way, you will keep them safe and secured. You can take them out whenever you feel like germinating them.

Soak the grains: Soaking the cannabis seeds in water is essential before starting the procedure. Also, keep in mind that they should be kept for at least twelve hours at room temperature.

Don’t forget to take out the grains: Many people often forget to take out the grains from the water. This single mistake will spoil them, and you won’t be able to sprout them. It is always better to set the alarm for twelve hours.

Keep your sprayer bottle always by your side: As we mentioned earlier, spraying the napkin once in a while is necessary. So, you should keep the bottle somewhere you can quickly get reminded of the same.

Prepare a record: You should maintain a proper record of dates regarding the germination process.

The Bottom Line

The germination method seems like a complex thing to understand for beginners. However, it is not in reality. You can easily do it by following some steps. We hope this article helped you in learning the whole procedure of sprouting cannabis seeds.