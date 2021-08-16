11 Reasons for Having a Bathtub at Home

If there’s one thing you need to have in your bathroom, it’s a bathtub. Even if you spend more to install one, you will benefit from it. You can also enjoy using it for a long time. The good thing is you can easily buy the best tubs online. You can check out JT Spas for the best walk-in showers, enclosures, and baths that will elevate your bathroom. Here are the other reasons for spending money to own a bathtub.

1. You can relax more often

When you’re sitting in your tub, you will feel relaxed. You can even stay there as long as you want. Imagine going home after a long day and releasing stress in your tub. You will forget everything that happened at work and the other issues you still have to deal with. It helps boost your mental health.

2. It relaxes your muscles

When you use the tub to relax, it also relaxes your muscles. It’s as if you’re in a spa and someone massages your body. It’s effective in loosening tight and tense muscles. You will also feel relieved from aches. If you recently got injured, you can also benefit from using the tub.

3. It improves your sleep

Before you go to bed, you must use your bathtub. Soaking your body in hot water helps in making you feel relaxed. It also elevates your body temperature before it drops as you prepare to go to bed. The result is REM sleep. You won’t get disturbed easily as your body recharges and prepares for the next day.

4. It helps in pain relief

When you deal with physical battles each day, you might not notice how painful it already is. However, once you arrive home after work, you will notice everything. If you wish to get relieved from pain, the bathtub is there. Water helps support your body’s weight and relieve the stress off of your joints. It also boosts overall flexibility.

5. It improves your bathroom appearance

Apart from the practical use of the tub, you might also want one for aesthetic reasons. You can design changes to make it look better. Having a tub will boost the appearance and make it better than it is.

6. Your property’s value increases

Many people want to have a bathtub. If you decide to sell your house in the future, expect more potential buyers. You can also place a higher price tag on the property. It’s only one of the features people look into, but it can be the bathroom’s focal point.

7. It boosts cardiovascular health

You should take care of your heart. Avoid unhealthy dishes and try to live a healthy lifestyle. Immersing your body in hot water also helps. It boosts cardiovascular functions and improves your blood pressure. As a result, it helps reduce the risks of mortality and heart attacks. If you have a limited ability to exercise, it’s even better. Since you can’t move around, your body will benefit from bathing in a tub.

8. It helps burn more calories

Soaking in a tub for an hour is like walking for about 30 minutes. Make sure you’re in a hot tub to help burn more calories. If you’re finding ways to lose weight and stay fit, you should do it regularly. Of course, it can’t take the place of exercising and other fitness routines, but you can include it on your schedule.

9. A few reminders

While you can get tons of benefits from bathing in a tub, you must avoid using it if you’re pregnant or have high blood pressure. You should also avoid it if you have skin irritation problems or got injured recently.

If you want to make the most of your bathing experience, make sure the water is warm. Avoid soaking in scorching water. Apart from risking skin burn, it also eliminates the benefits of bathing in a tub.

You must also drink water before soaking in the tub. You might get dehydrated since you’re on hot water. It’s like sweating out, but you won’t notice it since your body is wet. Don’t stay too long in the tub. You can relax as much as you want, but you have to leave when you’ve been there for over an hour. It’s no longer a healthy practice. You should also observe your body for a few signs. If you feel dizzy or nauseated, you should step out of the tub.

10. Make the most of your bathing experience

If you want to enjoy bathing even more, bring something to read. You can also bring your phone, but be careful not to drop it in the tub. You may also install a TV on the wall and watch your favourite shows while you bathe. You won’t mind the time passing by when you enjoy the process.

11. Don’t settle for anything less

Since you don’t usually spend money for a bathroom improvement, you have to splurge if you decide to do it. However, if a bathtub helps improve your bathroom, you can’t settle for anything less. Find the best option that will make your bathroom look better. Compare the choices and stick with a reliable brand. Read reviews to know what others think about the tub you’re planning to buy.

Don’t forget to measure the area where you intend to place the tub. It should be a perfect fit. If you want a huge tub, but your bathroom isn’t spacious enough, you can remodel it. Extend your bathroom space to accommodate the tub and other accessories you wish to have.

Once you already installed your new bathtub, you will enjoy the experience. The best part is you’re not the only one who will receive all these benefits. Your family members will benefit from it, too. For example, when you feel stressed from work, you know where to go. You can be alone even for a few minutes before facing the challenges ahead. You can also use the tub early in the morning before you to work. It places you in a positive mood.