Reasons My Garage Door is Not Closing – 2021 Guide

Taking care of the home is very important. We often forget about some small things in the home due to too many responsibilities, but that should not be the case. We need to find time for each part of the home and pay enough attention to it and check if everything is in order and if something needs to be sorted out, cleaned, or serviced in the home.

The most neglected part of the house is the garage door and the opener; it is often forgotten and never thought about. Many homeowners face serious problems with their garage doors and the door opener as a result of lack of maintenance and repair. To prevent any garage door problems and to increase its lifespan, make sure you inspect your door, keep it clean and do all the necessary repairs.

Garages used to be a place where literally everything could be found. From the children’s toys to the tools needed for the home and the yard and of course where your cars can park. But there is a problem that all garage owners face now that did not exist in the past as the doors were opened and closed manually, by simply raising and lowering the door. But today all these doors are automated and with special systems that help them open and close. For this reason, homeowners often have a problem with opening and closing the garage door. It is a problem that can occur suddenly, but it can also be caused by a specific reason that has long been a problem that went unnoticed. Since this problem occurs in almost every homeowner at least once, we decided to make a small assessment of the whole situation and point out the reasons why there may be difficulties or the inability to close the garage door.

So let’s list the reasons why your Garage Door is not closing:

1. Because you have not done a regular service or inspection

Every automated system that exists needs to have a routine inspection or service at least once a year. Whether or not there is a problem with the door closing, you need to seek professional help from a service technician to determine if there is a problem that is not visible or if there is a risk of a problem or malfunction that could make it difficult to repair. It is therefore necessary to seek regular help for routine inspection and service from garage door company who will come to you, do a check-up or service and thus help you save time in the future on solving any problem with the door.

2. Because there is a problem with the door opener or sensors

A door that does not close all the way to the bottom should not be ignored and therefore needs to be inspected. There are many factors that contribute to is such as adjusting door travel limit, could be an obstacle on the tracks, a broken door wheel, misaligned sensors or a problem in the electrical panel of the opener

3. Because the mechanism that raises and lowers the door is not lubricated

Garage doors are usually made of mechanisms that automatically open and close the door. In order for these mechanisms to work, they must first be well lubricated. Garage owners often forget that moment and then there is the problem of closing the door. Therefore, call a professional who will check this problem and solve it in a quick and simple way so that you can use the door normally.

4. It can also be a problem with the remote control

Often with automated doors, there is a problem with the remote control. Remote controls are devices that give commands to open and close garage entrances. They run on batteries and can often be discharged, after which the battery needs to be replaced. Therefore, check this possible reason why you can not open and close your garage door and if that is the problem, do your best to solve it.

5. Also, check that the power supply is OK

The power supply can also be a problem that prevents you from closing the door. It often happens that one of the wires is destroyed or it turns out that the power connection is not well made in some part. Therefore, look for service technicians and an electrician who can thoroughly check this possible problem and will be able to solve it quickly. Do not rule out the possibility of such a problem because in about 70% of cases it turned out that the problem lies in the electrical connection that moves the door.

Check out the 5 possible reasons why your door may not be functional and solve the problem. And in the future, make regular inspections and repairs that will make sure that everything is in order to prevent such things from happening.