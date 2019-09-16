Here is something every woman needs after a night out in high heels

979 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

When there is an important event or occasion, people tend to dress nicely. Smart clothes and shoes are necessary for high-end parties, receptions, weddings, and such. For men, it is quite easy. For women, however, it is a bit harder to dress up. This is mostly because of the shoes considered elegant and smart. For women, those include high heel options.

Anyone woman who has ever danced the night away in a pair of high heels is going to love this product. This is something that the world of fashion has been lacking for years, but in 2019, all of that is history. Thanks to a campaign at the famous service called Kickstarter, a brand is up and raised, one that will change the socks industry.

The Game changer

Aftersocks is a new brand of socks that deals with the problem of prolonged wearing of high heels. For women, getting dressed up in their favorite dresses and pairing them with killer heels is a must before appearing at the glam event they were invited to. However, as stunning and gorgeous as they look, and make no mistake, they do, their heels are infamous for being quite painful to walk and dance in. Considering how long such events tend to last, their feet usually suffer for hours on end.

So far, there have been many companies that tried to solve this inconvenience. Women often bring a pair of flats with them, but to do that, you need a larger bag, and that does not always go with the look you had in mind. Others simply take off their heels and spend the night barefoot, often scratching or in other way hurting their feet.

This is not at all fun and might even ruin your night, which is why Monika Trojanowska and Joel Bijlmer, the two founders of Aftersocks, came up with the brilliant idea for their new socks. Their Kickstarter campaign started this July, and their idea is amazing.

Details

Having a cozy pair of socks is an often-overlooked luxury. The fact is they are not really among the glamorous of accessories, but people love quality socks because they make them feel warm, comfortable, and even safe. They combine the coziness and comfort of those awesome snuggly socks with the glamour of party wear accepted at formal events.

These socks are not your usual pair of footwear. Instead, they are trendy ankle boots with a stylish label on the side. The experts used new technologies that protect your skin from the ground, thanks to the barely visible but strong sole. In addition, the premium quality fabric will keep your feet feeling cool and fresh. This is not all, as they fit neatly into clutches, purses, and pockets, and are hand washed. Therefore, you can use a pair multiple times. Simply put them on when you are tired of heels, or after the event, and walk home!

These socks have been called “The Must-Have Product of 2019”, and for good reason. Fans and future customers cannot believe nobody thought of this sooner, and are already planning to but themselves a pair or two. No longer will women have to suffer for the style they chose.

The socks have been tested for wearability, longevity, and durability, and the special after sole is strong enough to tackle loose stones on the ground while remaining flexible and light. On the inside, there is soft cushioning that soothes the pain and hugs the shapes and lines of the feet. On the style end, different colors and designs will be available to match your formal wear. So far, they include black, silver, and gold. They can also be an amazing gift for a high heel loving, elegant woman in your life!