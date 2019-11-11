New Protective Socks to Wear After a Party

In an aim to look more beautiful than they actually are, women tend to endure a lot of pain in their life. This pain is especially highlighted when going to some important event, such as a wedding or a party when they usually wear some fancy shoes. However, at the end of the night, the pain of wearing high heels starts causing excruciating pain. As a result, many women decide to take off the shoes and walk home barefoot, not caring about how it looks like.
So, if you used to wear flat shoes in your bag to wear after a party, which meant that you had to wear a bigger bag than you like, you’ll be happy to hear that there is a solution for that. Hence, instead of taking an additional pair of shoes with you or walking the streets barefoot, there is now a simple solution.
Aftersocks Explained
Joel Bijlmer, a Dutch entrepreneur, decided to develop a product that would solve this common issue. Therefore, with an aim in his mind to create an easy to carry, a safe and fun product, he spent months working on a completely new solution.
Hence, Bijlmer’s efforts resulted in creating a pair of socks that allow you to work on the street safely. Aftersocks, as the product was named, were first launched on the crowdfunding platform Kickstarter.
This unit is, in fact, a pair of an easy to carry slip socks that provide all the protection that your feet need. All you have to do is simply slip them in your bag, then slip off your heels at the end of the night, and pop them on.
This product is so small that you can put in your purse and enjoy wearing them after partying hard and wearing your favorite high heels.
What sets this pair of socks from other similar socks and gloves with protective layers is their aesthetically pleasing design. The sole is made by using a PVC layer, which makes this product strong, flexible, and incredibly durable.
These socks became an instant hit, and many people even reported that they would be the perfect footwear for festivals or when flying on a plane. You can choose your pair of Aftersocks here.
Consequently, the Dutch entrepreneur decided to help people in need. Hence, for every pair of socks you buy, they give a pair to people living on the streets to provide them with essential protection for their feet. This is an amazing cause as many homeless people would benefit from wearing such socks, which would protect their feet and keep them warm.
So, you can actually help support people in need by providing them with pairs of socks. For every pair of socks sold, there is one pair of socks to someone in need. You don’t need to opt for anything or spend anything extra, just simply order your own pair of socks, or a pair as a gift, and you can support people living on the streets around the world.