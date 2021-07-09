6 Signs Of A Hidden Plumbing Leak And How To Fix It – 2021 Guide

Homeowners have to make sure their homes are in order. But so many things can happen at the same time. One nightmare repair is a plumbing leak.

Unfortunately, not every plumbing leak can be easily spotted. Some can stay hidden for quite some time. When that happens, it can turn into something much more serious. So your job as a homeowner is to find the hidden leak and fix it.

But how do you do that? To answer that question, you will have to continue reading. So with all that said, here are the 6 signs of a hidden plumbing leak.

1. Check the Utility Bill

No doubt the easiest way to spot a hidden plumbing leak is to simply look at the utility bill next month. The thing with utility bills is that we know how much we’re paying each month.

But whenever things deviate, that’s a clear sign of something being wrong. If you notice that you’ve been recently charged a lot, then the first thing to do is call in an expert to look at it. It’s safe to say that not every plumbing leak is easily solved. While we can take care of some leaks, others are more complicated.

2. Low Water Pressure

Whenever you turn on the faucet, you expect the water flow to be normal. But the moment the water pressure is low, that’s a clear sign of a plumbing leak.

This problem isn’t that serious, but it can turn into something much more serious if not taken care of. DIY experts will need to examine the pipes and look for any potential leaks.

But not every low water pressure problem is linked to a leak. Sometimes, debris can clog the valves. This is an equally serious problem as debris oftentimes leaves particles in the water. Since we drink that water, we will be drinking the particles of the debris that is clogging the pipes.

To eliminate this issue, you have to somehow remove the debris that is clogging your pipes. Unfortunately, that is easier said than done.

3. Damage To Walls

The easiest way to spot a hidden plumbing leak is to look out for damaged walls. Since pipes go into the walls and ceilings, a leak will most likely cause stains. We can notice these stains on our walls and in some cases, the ceiling.

By simply observing the walls and ceiling for peeling paint and big water stains, we will know for sure whether that is the problem or not.

As you can imagine, the last thing homeowners want is for water to run down the ceiling or walls. This is an issue that can turn into a much bigger problem

So one way to eliminate the issue is to call a professional who knows how to deal with the problem. To do that, make sure to give plumberwakeforest.com a visit.

4. Mold

Mold is something that no homeowner wants. Not only does mold give out a bad smell, but it can also be quite harmful.

If you happened to have family members who are easily susceptible to allergic reactions, then mold will present a huge health hazard. Thus, it will work in your best interest to remove it.

But why does mold appear in the first place? Bathrooms are the places where mold usually appears. This is because of the humidity when taking a shower. But bathrooms are designed in a way so that mold doesn’t ever occur.

But that cannot be said for other parts of your home. The attic and basements are two rooms that can get moldy quite easily. But we’re not paying the same attention to these rooms as we do to the bathroom.

So what happens when mold does indeed cover parts of our home? Well for starters, you have to address why mold appears. This is most likely due to a hidden leak. The leak creates perfect conditions for the mold to grow and spread.

Eliminating the issue will eliminate the mold in its self. But if things get out of hand, then you might need to call in a professional.

5. Faulty Faucets

A faulty faucet might sound insignificant compared to mold or damaged walls, but it is a big problem nonetheless.

The reason why nobody wants a faulty faucet is that it increases water consumption. Considering that the faucet will keep dripping water, it will only add to your monthly bill. There are a few ways to take care of a faulty faucet.

In most cases, the easiest thing to do is replace it with another one. But in many other cases, you have to look beyond. A faulty faucet might not be the problem at all. It might be the pipes and a potential leak that makes the faucet drain. In some cases, the issue can be easily solved. But in many other cases, you’ll need to hire a professional as the issue might be a potential leak somewhere along the pipeline.

6. Test the Toilet

And the last thing homeowners can do to make sure there are no hidden leaks is to test the toilet. Inspecting faucets is one thing, but the toilet is a completely different type of fish. If you notice that your toilet is acting up and not flushing, then there are a few potential explanations.

The first has to do with the toilet itself. Maybe the thing is just broken. But maybe water isn’t getting to it. When that’s the case, the issue is usually a plumbing leak. Considering that you’re not aware of this issue, it’s best to dismantle the toilet and further inspect the problem.

If the issue goes beyond that, then it’s best to call in a professional that can do a further examination and inspect for potential hidden leaks.

Conclusion

Hidden plumbing leaks are something to wrap your head around. They can do all kinds of damage so it’s best to identify and root out the problem immediately. While you can train yourself to be the perfect DIY expert on the issue, another thing to do is to call in a professional.