7 Advantages of Hiring Certified Bigcommerce Experts – A 2020 Guide

Are you thinking about transferring your online store to BigCommerce? If so, you should know that this platform is one of the best options when it comes to medium – and large-sized businesses. But, it will take you a lot of effort, planning, time, and knowledge to make the change from one platform to the better one.

This is one of the reasons why you’ll want to consider hiring a certified BigCommerce expert, one that’ll assist you with your setup. Now, if you are thinking about hiring someone to help you with the transfer, you might be wondering – what are the advantages that I can gain? Well, luckily for you, this is exactly what we’ll discuss today. Let’s take a look at the 7 advantages you can gain:

1. They Are Experienced

One of the reasons you should hire such an expert is that they are experienced in their field. Since you’ll need to personalize your online store, hiring an expert means that you’ll be able to do it properly, and in return, your customers will be satisfied with the result. Hence, when looking at some of the candidates, always ensure that they are experienced and that they know what needs to be done in order to help you succeed.

2. They’ll Know Their Way Around Themes

No matter what e-commerce platform you are operating on, the theme is the most crucial thing, especially since it is the first thing people notice. Of course, BigCommerce themes are wonderful and they do allow your customers to have the best experience, however, only an expert will know how to create personalized themes. This means that they can ensure that it works properly and that all of the visitors are satisfied.

3. It is Faster And More Affordable

If you do not know anything about the platform you want to transfer your store onto, you’ll need to learn everything there is about BigCommerce, which means that you’ll spend a lot of time and money in the process. But, according to the experts from Optimum7.com, hiring an expert is faster and more affordable since you won’t need to read a lot of guides and watch a lot of tutorials. Instead, an expert will know exactly what they need to do.

4. They Can Transfer All The Data + They’ll Customize Everything

If you want to transfer all of your real-time data, you might have difficulties with doing so, but, by hiring an expert, they’ll be able to quickly and without any problems transfer all of the information you need, but they won’t stop there. They can also offer you a chance to customize the cart in your store, and they’ll be able to integrate your store in several selling platforms – all of which can help you with reaching more people and making more sales.

5. There Will Be Less Downtime

As you already know, downtime means unsatisfied customers, and unsatisfied customers mean fewer sales. Hence, one of the things you’ll definitely want to avoid is your platform not working and by hiring someone to help you with your store’s catalog, they’ll be able to do it with minimal downtime. This means that you won’t lose your audience and you also won’t lose a lot of sales during the integration process.

7. They’ll Maintain Your Store

Besides all of the aforementioned responsibilities, the expert you choose to hire will also take care of other things including maintaining the functionality of your store. But, they’ll also ensure that you rank well in the search engine by implementing different SEO strategies, they’ll manage the URLs of your website, and they’ll also support the standards that most of the themes feature and have.

7. The Design Will Be Their Focus

You already know that people love easy to use and clear website designs, which is why you need to ensure that your store can be opened on any device – including smartphones, tablets, laptops, and computers. Hiring a certified BigCommerce professional will offer you a good end to end solution by integrating a design that is responsive, user-friendly, and readable. All of this can ensure the satisfaction of your customers, as well as the success of your store.

What to Consider When Hiring Such an Expert?

Before we finish this article, it is crucial for us to mention a few things that you’ll want to keep in mind when looking at potential candidates. The things you should definitely keep in mind and consider are:

The Experience – you do not want to pay someone to manage your BigCommerce store if they have no idea what they are doing, which is why you’ll want to ensure that they are certified and that they actually know what they are doing. What Services Do They Offer? – Different companies offer different services and packages, which is why you must compare every single detail that they are offering. For instance, if you want to rank higher in the search results, you must ensure that the expert knows their ways around search engine optimization. Can They Design The Store From Scratch? – you should ask whether or not the person you are looking to hire is actually capable of designing your e-Commerce store. By doing so, you’ll know how they think, what are their capabilities, as well as whether or not they’ll be able to manage such a big project. The Price – last, but not less important is the price. Ensure that you do not pay more than you need to. Hence, when you are in the process of choosing a company, make sure that you compare different prices as well. Additionally, if a price sounds too good to be true, you might want to move on to the next business.

Conclusion

As you were able to read, there is actually a wide range of advantages that you can gain by choosing to hire a certified BigCommerce expert. Not only will they help you with establishing your store on this platform, but, they’ll also ensure that there is minimal downtime and that everything is customized, as well as working properly.

So, now that you are aware of all the advantages you can gain, you might not want to lose any more of your time – after all, in your field, time results in money. Instead, you should start browsing the Internet in order to find a BigCommerce expert that will assist you with your e-Commerce store.