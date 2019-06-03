Top SEO strategies in 2019

377 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

If you are conducting business online you have to optimize your SEO in order to get your website to pop up on the first page of search engine results. Since search engines such as Google nowadays use numerous ranging factors to establish Search Engine Results Pages (or simply put SERPs) you have to understand which of those factors are the most important ones, and in this text, we are going to help you with that.

If you have the required skills and also time, you can implement all these strategies on your own. If not, you can turn to professionals such as Sir Links a Lot.

The very first thing you have to do is to create a layout of the website and make it adaptive to any device, from desktop computers to laptops, tablets and most importantly smartphones. As you are probably aware of, the most online searches are conducted using mobile phones. This is why creating a website layout that is easy to navigate on mobile devices has become of utmost importance if you want to increase SEO ratings.

Moreover, your website has to be user-friendly. If you want to get more traffic, you have to ensure the best possible experience for the visitors. Firstly you have to regularly post alluring and interesting content and make sure that the layout of the website is appealing to the users. Did you know that Google tracks the time users spent on certain websites? This is another factor that affects ratings so try to persuade people to spend some time on your webpage. Also, don’t forget to boost the time necessary to load the page on a mobile device. Today, people are growing impatient quickly, and if your website takes more than a few seconds to load, the chances are people will move on to another one.

Another thing that you should do is marketing. Use social media platforms to advertising your articles, products or the website in general. Social media channels are the great way to interest and attract more people to your webpage. Promote your business and raise awareness and also use social media accounts to connect with customers and hear their opinions. In addition, your social media page will also pop up on search engine.

If you are selling any kind of goods or services online, you should also optimize local SEO. What does this exactly mean? These days, people tend to search for businesses that are near them, geographically speaking. By including information such as contact details and the exact locations of your company, users won’t have problem locating you, thus you will increase the SEO rating.

Let’s talk about some technical strategies. The first one we are going to mention is link building. This factor has been an important one for ages and it is here to stay. You can opt for any strategy you choose, but the most important thing is that if your website has numerous backlinks, Google will recognize it is as reliable, and it will automatically rank better.

Furthermore, Long Semantic Indexing (LSI) keywords, Metadata descriptions, and title tags are obligatory. Think about the content of your webpage and consider which keywords will describe it the best. Search engine uses these words to establish the topics your site relates to. Also, by using unique words that are associated with your business and implementing them into your content, you will allow potential clients to find you without any difficulty.

All in all, as you can see, not all SEO strategies require extensive knowledge and skills. You can do a number of these on your own, but still, if you are not tech-savvy or simply don’t have enough time and would rather focus on other aspects of your business, hire a professional to optimize the SEO of your company’s website.