6 Must-Have Furnishings For Your New Flat

Congratulations, you’re moving into a new flat, you have your life packed up ready to go, but before you move in there are some things you need and some utilities for you to sort, before moving you’ll want to arrange your deals for TV, WiFi, Electricity and Water and you’ll want to have furniture prepared like your sofa and bed. But there are also some furnishings that you should have ready when you move into a new flat as they will come in handy straight away.

So today, we’ll go over some of the various furnishings and small furniture pieces that you’ll need to bring when you move into the new home that you’ll want to be installed the first day you move in to help you out on moving day, reduce the amount of cleaning you’ll need to do or help you out in the first few days after moving in.

1. Blinds/Curtains

Blinds and curtains are very important when moving into a new home, when you move in you may not have any set up around your home which leaves you visible to people outside your flat, so people can look in see you and all the precious items that you brought with you. So in normal rooms for Privacy, we recommend you get a set of curtains up or install a set of Venetian blinds like these to keep prying eyes away.

Also, in your bedroom you’ll want a window dressing up to block out the incoming light from outside, otherwise, your first few nights in your new flat will be plagued with poor sleep, so you’ll want to bring a set of thick curtains or a blind with blackout fabric available here to stop light from filling up your bedroom, which will then allow you to fall asleep easily and have a good uninterrupted sleep on your first night in your new home.

2. Doormat

This may seem strange, but your doormat should be one of the first things set up when moving into your new home, there are a few reasons for this, firstly you have the fact you’ll be walking in and out your flat bringing items into your home all day, so without your welcome mat you’ll just track dust and mud into your new home, giving you the extra task of cleaning the floor whilst moving in.

The second reason is that it’s an easy thing to set up, just put your welcome mat by the front door and you’re good to go, as an easy task to tick off, getting it out of the way will help boost your morale.

3. Chairs + Chair Coverings

This is a simple thing after a long day of moving in you’ll want to sit down and relax, so you need somewhere for you to sit, if you didn’t have a sofa ready when you moved you’ll want some bean bags or a camping chair as temporary seating in your new home to allow you to relax.

If you did have a sofa ready to move into your flat, you’ll want a sofa cover or throw handy, as after a long day of moving in you’ll lively be dirty and sweaty, so you don’t want to get your sofa dirty and sweaty, so a cover of some sort to keep you dirtying up your settee. You have enough on your plate at the moment as is before having to also do a deep sofa clean whilst moving in.

4. Duvet/Blankets

As we said in the last point, unless you bring the right items when you move, you’ll have a few nights of rubbish sleep, which just makes the experience of moving homes even more stressful and hard to deal with, which is why you need to have a duvet or blanket on hand for you to wrap up in, whether or not you have your bed set up you’ll want a duvet to wrap up into sleep, especially if you’re sleeping on the floor or sofa for a few nights.

Also, when you move in you don’t always have your utilities set up and ready to go, so having a few blankets on hand will be really helpful if it’s cold out and you need to wait a week or so for your heating to be turned on, so a few blankets to keep warm will be very helpful for your first few nights especially if you move homes in the middle of winter.

5. Coffee Table

Whilst coffee tables may not be considered a furnishing to some people, for the point of this guide, we’ll consider it a furnishing as they’re typically small and easy to move. Once you’re moved in and are relaxing you’ll need a coffee table anyway so it’s best to have one in.

Also consider that on the day you’ve moved in you’ll want dinner of some sort, if you still need to move or set up your kitchen table you’ll need somewhere to eat your dinner for the evening without making a mess, somewhere to put your keys and wallet, or even just your drink, so having a coffee table at the ready will help you out a great help in those first few days after moving in.

6. Towels

Another item good to have at home when you move in, a set of towels, after a long hard day of moving in all your possessions into your new flat you’ll likely need a shower and if you’re having a shower, you’ll want a towel on hand too, to help you dry off once you’ve had a wash.

Too many people overlook their towels as an essential, have a shower once they’ve settled in for the evening only to find that they have left their towels in storage and now have to sit around the house dripping wet, whilst they frantically look for what box they put the towels in. You don’t want to be caught short and have to end up using a t-shirt to dry yourself with.