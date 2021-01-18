Home Decor And How Neon Can Be a Great Addition

If you’re thinking about remodeling or redecorating your house or apartment, one of the latest trends that you might want to consider adding to your home is neon lights. After all, the subtle glow of any model and option will create a vibrant and lively feel in any room, but more importantly, it’ll provide you with a pop of color.

But, they’re quite unconventional, which is why you might be wondering – how can neon be a great addition to my living space? Fortunately, you’ll be able to find the answer to this question in the article below. Let’s take a closer look at the reasons why you might want to add these wall decorations when remodeling your house:

1. You Can Make a Statement

When you add a neon light to any room, it’ll instantly become a central point of the area. This can even be heightened with contrasting colors. What does this mean? Well, if you place a vibrant and bright model on a darker wall, it’ll instantly be able to grab the attention of people.

You can choose one that will completely reflect your personality, some of your favorite things such as quotes or even food, or you could even choose to order a custom made sign with your pet on it. There are literally endless opportunities, which means that you’ll be able to choose what is suitable for you.

2. A Modern Twist With a Retro Vibe

When people hear the word “neon” they most commonly think about the ‘80, Las Vegas, and bright colors. Although these lights are considered to be completely retro, they do come in all shapes and sizes, which means that they are, in fact, a modern decoration that you can display in your living area.

It can provide both a vintage and modern vibe. For example, you could create a minimalistic, hipster look if you choose a white sign that you’ll hang on a white wall, or you could choose to hang a colorful option on a dark-colored wall, all of which will help you get that chic, yet retro look that you have been searching for.

3. Using Words Will Create an Ambiance

One of the most common things people use these lights for is for creating specific words with them and by doing so, they manage to create a certain ambiance for their home. For instance, you can choose to use the word “welcome” in the entrance hallway, “family” in the living room, or “dream above your kid’s bed.

Besides certain words, you could also choose to add customized text such as the ones featured on Neonicons. Now, you should know that you should avoid placing the light outside of your house, mostly because these lights aren’t meant for heavy outdoor environments.

4. You Can Bring Your Ideas to Life

These lights don’t only have to be words, especially since they can be customized, which means you can literally bring any of your ideas to life Do you want a sign of your dog? No problem. Favorite flower? Sure. There are literally thousands of options out there, meaning that you’ll surely find one that will suit your needs.

But, if you cannot, there are always companies that can customize these signs for you, hence, even if you don’t find what you’re looking for in the market, you’ll still be able to get the model you require. Keep in mind, customized will mean a little bit more expensive, nonetheless, it’ll ensure that it matches the room’s style and décor.

5. It’ll Be Yours

Did you know that a lot of people lease a neon light for an event? Yup, it’s possible to lease them, however, if you want it to remain in your house for as long as you want it to, you should definitely purchase your own. Once you receive it, all you’ll need to do is hang it, plug it in, and you’ll be good to go.

Where Can I Place it?

When you turn these lights on, it’ll instantly create a party and retro vibe. This means that your dining or living room makes a great area for placing these lights, especially since it’ll make the areas more colorful and bright. There are literally hundreds of things that you could do.

For example, sentences such as “No Talking, Coffee First” are perfect for the kitchen, “Let’s Stay Home” is great for making a living room more homey and relaxing, and a simple “Welcome” in your hallway will be a perfect way to welcome all of your family members and friends.

You could even choose to add signs to your bathroom, funny things such as “I sing in the shower” in blue or white could turn every trip to the bathroom fun and your bedroom can quickly turn into a romantic and dreamy place with things such as “dream”, “relax”, “love”, and so on.

Before we conclude this article, it’s worth mentioning that a lot of people worry about their electricity bills because of the lights, however, they shouldn’t. LED lights, also commonly referred to as faux-neon could be an alternative to the traditional option, which means that it’ll be cheaper and safer than the conventional ones.

And since plastic is used for manufacturing the tubes instead of glass, these signs become instantly easier to design, they can be quickly manufactured, and they are the most suitable option for customized signs. Hence, depending on your preferences, you could also choose this option as well.

Conclusion

Having a neon sign in your house can do wonders for the feel and look of the entire place. Whether you want to make a statement or make an entire area more bright and inviting, you’ll definitely be able to do that by adding a neon light to it, no matter if it’s in the kitchen or living room.

So, now that you’re aware of all the reasons why you might want to add a neon sign to your home, you might not want to lose any more of your time. Instead, you should open up your browser, and start searching for a company that will suit your needs, as well as your home.