5 Amazing Furniture Brand Trends – 2021 Guide

Furniture is an essential aspect of our life. It defines us and is literally what we come home to and spend considerable amounts of time, and what we use to support various activities such as sitting, writing, and sleeping.

With the Covid19 pandemic and the shift towards working from home, we’re spending more time than ever in our homes, compounding the need to select the right furniture.

The right furniture addresses your personality and style but is functional, durable, and timeless. Proper furniture layout can also increase your energy levels and overall well-being, thereby enhancing your productivity.

You may wonder where to begin when choosing a piece of furniture. Knowing the best furniture brands can make it an easier task, but with many furniture brands available in the market, it can still be daunting.

and here are some trends to guide you in selecting the perfect piece of furniture for you:

1. Textured Accent

Accent furniture pieces go beyond functionality. They’re used more for decorative purposes, complementing a room’s décor by the way they stand out and draw attention.

Accent furniture borrows the name from the word ‘accent,’ meaning stress or emphasis. Just like an accent color, accent pieces add drama and definition to space and cause excitement. You may have no practical or useful need for an accent piece.

Textured accent furniture brands utilize features such as metal grills, brass sabot detailing, caning accents, and rough-hewn woodwork, making the textiles rich and interesting. It appeals to our senses – both visual and tactile – and adds dimension, making it very striking to the eye.

2. European-inspired Details

There’s been a shift towards European-inspired detailing in furniture characterized by European silhouettes and features such as knife-edge welts, metal legs, and couches’ sloping arms.

Interestingly, since antiquity, European furniture designs have undergone several changes, including medieval (5th to 15th century), renaissance (15th to 16th century), baroque (17th to early 18th century), and down to the art nouveau (1890 to 1910).

Different styles have developed throughout the centuries in Europe, with some of the styles varying by country. However, often one nation took the lead, and other nations adopted.

Furniture brands today are creating neo-traditional collections pairing classic forms with contemporary finishes to create appealing earthy pieces that exude luxury while maintaining simplicity. In these elegant pieces, there are distinctly recognizable European elements.

3. Traditional Details

If you appreciate a mix of modern and classic elements, you’ll love the intricate detailing in furniture incorporating the traditional design.

Traditional furniture design details make for timeless pieces because, among various spectacular designs, it’s traditional furniture that endures. Indeed, European-inspired furniture (which dates back to antiquity) derives its look from the Victorian period. This is typically characterized by formal and elaborate pieces, intricate detail, dark woods, and luxe fabrics.

Traditional furniture is considered by most to have pioneered modern furniture, a move led by the Modernist movement in the late 19th and early 20th century. This fact is clearly evidenced by modern furniture brands reflecting the hallmarks that define traditional furniture.

Today, rich mahoganies, cherries, and maples used to build frames provide a stately elegance to traditional furniture collections. Apart from carved dark wood, furniture brands use arched backs, shell designs, luxe upholstery, and ornamentation for traditional detail.

4. Statement Furnishings

Sometimes, all it takes to transform a room is a single piece of statement furniture pieces that everyone will be drawn to.

Anything bold and daring that draws attention and adds personality and character to a room – artwork, color, and even lighting – can be classified as a statement piece, and furniture has not been left behind.

With just one epic piece of furniture, you can transform an average room and give it a whole new look.

A statement piece doesn’t have to be colorful, oversized, or extravagant, a common misconception among many. It’s simply a furniture item you love that’s eye-catching, unique, and bold. The trick is to make sure it’s a piece that reflects who you are because it’s what people will remember about your home.

What’s interesting is that you can use a statement piece as the inspiration to guide the rest of your décor, creating the room around the piece by pulling textures and colors from it.

It’s best to put a lot of thought when choosing a statement piece. Just remember if it’s something you genuinely love, you’ll find a way to make it work.

5. Natural Materials

More and more people today are requesting natural and organic materials in furniture, a shift bound to evolve into a wave of environmentally-conscious proactivity.

This trend utilizes tactile materials like bamboo, seagrass, bamboo, and cork, preferred for authenticity. This preference can probably be attributed to human beings’ innate need to connect to nature.

Unfortunately, today we risk losing touch with nature because of the heavy reliance on digital representations of life that modern life entails. More and more people are drawn to collections built with natural materials to satisfy a growing need to surround themselves with nature at home.

Natural materials and textures can improve our well-being because of the calming and more holistic environment they help create, not to mention a refreshing touch of the outdoors.

The sustainability of natural materials helps reduce damage to our environment, thereby adding an environmental factor. There’s much awareness of the harm caused by materials like plastics, and more people are opting for materials that are easy to replenish, recycle, and reuse.

Transform Your Home with Top Quality Furniture

Whatever your style, preference, and personality, choosing furniture need not be confusing anymore. Depending on what you find alluring and what you’re going for, the trends mentioned above will guide you to select the perfect furniture for you.

Whether it’s textured accents, traditional details, European-inspired creations, natural materials, or statement pieces, we deserve everything better at an affordable price to make our home the most beautiful place in the world.

Home is not only a place where you spend a lifetime, it’s a place full of positive emotions. Go out and explore the furniture collections that can be found. I predict it would be hard to choose from the very unique designs that are out there. Just have a style in mind and go from there.