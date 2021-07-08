8 Ways to Honor a Loved One Who Has Passed

The passing of a loved one may be a mournful time for most of us. With grieving comes the desire to hold onto anything that the departed left. As much as possible, we will do everything just to keep the memories of our loved ones alive.

While we know that we will forever cherish our shared moments in our hearts, we want to express our love. With that, we often look for ways to memorialize and honor our lost loved ones. Here are five ideas on how to wholeheartedly remember loved ones who have passed. Feel free to use and customize these ideas to express your enduring love and longing for the departed close to your heart.

1. Wear something that used to belong to them

If your loved one is known for an accessory, say they always wore a hat, you may continue their tradition. Doing so is a profound tribute that will remind everyone of your loved one’s presence. This act is a constant expression that the departed is never forgotten and gone from your lives.

You can choose anything, may it be an article of clothing, a wristwatch, or a piece of jewelry. Choose something that you can wear during special occasions to keep your loved ones by your side. You may also carry these with you all the time in their memory.

2. Support a cause that is close to your loved one’s heart

Pass on the good deed and carry on your loved one’s advocacies. If your loved one used to volunteer somewhere, consider donating to these organizations on behalf of them. With this, not only are you helping others in a meaningful way, but you are also continuing the departed’s legacy.

If your loved one was into his arts in the past, you might also opt to create an event to honor his memories. For instance, if singing was their passion, you may set up a concert that will also bring the community together. This may even serve as a fundraising event where all proceeds can be donated to the organization of his choice.

Believe it or not, there are even other people who name an organization in memory of their loved one. This way, his legacies are etched in everyone’s hearts forever.

3. Throw a birthday party for your departed loved one

The birthday of a deceased loved one may be a difficult and emotional day for you. However, you can use this special day to commemorate the fruitful life your loved one has lived. Celebrate this day with their friends and family to cheer everyone up. Gather around, serve cake and drinks, and cherish all the moments you have shared with the departed.

Surprisingly, some people even save them a “seat’ in these events just to feel that they’re still there. This lasting presence gives the vibe that they are eternally forever with you, even if they’re not present physically.

4. Decorate a special memorial place for your loved ones

A memorial wall or corner is an excellent way to honor your loved ones. You may frame something they have previously written, such as a poem or a letter. You may also place pictures with them during your happiest and most heartfelt moments.

5. Create custom cremation jewelry with your loved one’s ashes

Many of us want to keep a piece of our loved ones with us all the time. With that, cremation jewelry may be one of the best ways to do so. This type of jewelry incorporates ashes from your deceased jewelry into its design. This is a subtle yet remarkable way of honoring those who are close to our hearts — be it a necklace, bracelet, ring, pendants, etc. You can check out Closebymejewelry for unique and personalized cremation jewelry that you can keep with you every day.

6. Draft a memorial video

Drafting a memorial video is helpful if you have a child under your care. Usually, children’s memories fade faster than adults, so for those who have lost their parents in the early years, the tendency is that they don’t have the capacity to carry these memories once they grow. With this, it’s better to come up with a creation that will honor what happened in the past. The best way to go about this is through a memorial video.

Watching these kinds of content will enable the child to see their loved one whenever he wants. This will retain his memory of that person and won’t break the connection they have formed in the early years.

7. Visit places where memories were formed

If you want to feel closer to your deceased loved one, it’s also recommended to visit your special place – an area where you always go together. Keep in mind that it does not have to be grand. You don’t have to go overseas or even ride an airplane to do this. In fact, the simpler the place, the better.

Do you have a park that you always visit just to have a breath of fresh air or a favorite restaurant where you enjoy different cuisines? Go to these places as if you’re with them. Spending time there will enable you to reminisce the best memories with them. Several people even mark these spots in commemoration of them. You may opt to sponsor a tree, bench, statue, or brick as your beautiful marker.

8. Compose a song based on their life story

If you or someone close to you is musically inclined, it’s also a good idea to compose a song based on the deceased life story. This will not only tell the world their story, but it will also be an avenue for you to express the things you feel from their loss. It’s difficult to suppress our emotions inside. This platform provides us a safe space to turn our sadness into words.

Final Words

Honoring a loved one ends neither during the memorial service nor at the funeral home. Do know that there are numerous earnest ways you can incorporate the departed into your everyday lives. Everyone is worth remembering, no matter how simple the way is.