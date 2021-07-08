What Are the Risks of Dermal Fillers?

There are a lot of advanced methods of aesthetic medicine that allow you to enhance your beauty and slow down aging nowadays, and dermal filler injections are definitely on a list. Being widely spread all around the world, dermal fillers are not only used to add volume to your facial areas but also fill in facial wrinkles.

However, they can also be risky to a certain extent. What exactly are their risks? Let’s figure it out.

What Are Dermal Fillers?

First of all, it is essential to define what exactly are dermal, or as they are sometimes called, injectable soft tissue fillers. Well, they are the injectable gel-like substances that are used to either add some volume or treat wrinkles on your facial areas without the help of surgical procedures.

Most frequently, injectable dermal fillers are used for your face and lips. Thus, they are usually subdivided into face and lip fillers.

Speaking about the composition of these injectable fillers, they can consist of different variations of both natural and synthetic elements, such as bovine collagen, botulinum toxin, etc. However, most of them include hyaluronic acid, which is the natural substance that keeps your skin hydrated.

Finally, it is necessary to mention that fillers can not substitute a plastic surgery, as most of them are not permanent. However, they might have similar cosmetic surgery visual results when it comes to your face’s appearance. However, the main difference between a surgery and a filler injection is that the effect of temporary ones usually lasts from half a year to one year and a half. By the way, there exist some permanent fillers in aesthetic medicine, but both qualified dermatologists and members of a society of plastic surgeons consider them to be rather dangerous.

Benefits of Facial and Lip Fillers

Like all the other medical preparations, hyaluronic acid fillers have both positive and negative sides. So, let’s talk about their benefits first:

Probably the main benefit dermal filler procedures can provide you with is the enhancement of your beauty and rejuvenation of your skin. With their help, you will be able to add the needed volume to your lips, improve your face contour, add elasticity to your sagging skin, correct your acne scars, and smooth your wrinkles and folds, such as forehead or smile lines.

Fillers can also stimulate collagen production within your skin. For example, a filler substance Poly-L-lactic acid, which is sometimes used for cosmetic injections, stimulates the natural production of collagen within your skin instead of simply filling in the wrinkles.

Facial ones provide you with quickly visible results and do not require much time for recovery. Just imagine, you would only need to find a couple of minutes of your time for collagen injections in order to see their results. Right after collagen fillers reach your skin, they will reduce fine lines in the area of injection. And you will be able to get back to your business right after that, without a need to face downtime.

Risks of Dermal Fillers

On the other hand, however, you might face certain dermal filler complications if your injection will be done in an unprofessional way. Here is the list of them:

Fillers of low quality can lead to negative consequences, such as infections or allergic reactions. Thus, it is vital to use FDA-approved fillers, such as Juvederm or Restylane for facial and lip injectable treatments.

If it spreads over the intended area of injection, you might need to remove it with the help of a surgical procedure.

An injection performed by an unqualified practitioner who is not aware of facial anatomy might lead to such consequences as scarring or even blocked blood vessels.

So, the best thing you might do to minimize the above-mentioned risks is to use only certified and trustworthy preparations injected by professionals, such as a board-certified plastic surgeon or qualified dermatologist.

Side Effects of Dermal Fillers

Apart from the risks, facial filler shots might also have some side effects. Depending on your personal skin’s sensitivity, you might experience:

An allergic reaction to a certain preparation;

Skin rash, redness, or swelling;

Inflamed skin;

Etc.

Just in case you have noticed any of the above-mentioned side effects after the injection, contact your doctor as soon as possible.

Top 5 Danger Zones for Dermal Filler Injections

When performing any aesthetic or medical procedure connected to your face, be aware that it has certain zones that require special caution. No matter whether your face undergoes chemical peels or filler injection into your facial muscles, here are the top 5 areas that require special attention:

An area between your eyebrows, right above your nose. Mainly due to a high concentration of arteries in this facial region, it is recommendable to either use a Low-G filler or digital pressure while performing an injection into it.

An area around your temples. A doctor has to be especially attentive when injecting a filler into the temple region of your face, as an unprofessional technique of injection might lead to such serious consequences as intravascular necrosis or even potential blindness.

An area of your nasolabial grooves. A badly performed injection into the lines between the corner of your nose and your mouth might cause a restricted blood flow.

An area of your infraorbital region. An unprofessionally injected into this area filler might lead to intravascular cannulation or serious injury that, in its turn, might cause a migraine or even blindness.

An area of your nasal region. Similar to an improper injection into your infraorbital region, a wrongly-performed shot into your nasal area might cause intravascular cannulation or injury.

Dermal Fillers: A Bottom Line

Summing it all up, facial and lip fillers are effective methods of facial rejuvenation. Obviously, they hold some risks that, however, can be minimized and eliminated by professional facial plastic surgeons and board-certified dermatologists. So, benefit from using facial fillers and maintain your attractive and youthful appearance! For more details check FillerSupplies.com.