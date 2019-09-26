Horrible People Scare Innocent Bystanders With Demonic Baby Stroller

678 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

As PR for the new “Rosemary’s Baby”-esque horror movie “Devil’s Due,” a prop studio equipped a remote-controlled baby carriage with a demon baby. They took it out into the streets and filmed concerned New Yorkers looked inside a carriage sitting by itself only to have a screaming, bloody-eyed devil baby suddenly pop up.

As you would expect, (nearly) everybody lost their shit over the prank. Scaring innocent old ladies! What fun! But I won’t pretend I didn’t start laughing when the devil baby began spewing nasty green goo. Nice touch, folks.

Original by Jessica Wakeman