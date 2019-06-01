904 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Just like everything else in life, our houses tend to age as each year passes, so most of the times we have to replace something before it completely malfunctions. The same applies to the windows in our homes.

They might be beautiful and good-looking when we first purchase them, but after a few years go by they can end up looking like something out of a horror movie. And to be honest, nobody really likes to visit a house with such windows, not to mention live in it.

This article is about how and why you have to replace the windows on your home, so if you want to learn more, feel free to continue reading until the end. Let’s take a look.

Why consider replacing

Besides the reasons we mentioned earlier, there are a few more important ones regarding replacing the windows on your home.

One of them is noise reduction, and it is something that not many people think about when talking about windows. However, it is definitely one of the most important factors. By replacing your old windows with brand-new ones, you will have a much better noise reduction inside your home, which means that you can rest better after a hard day of work without having to worry about all the sounds coming from the neighborhood. Also, on days when it heavily rains, you won’t have to be bothered by the sound of water hitting various things in your backyard.

Many window concepts are designed to provide you a much easier maintenance process, and according to the experts from Windows Concepts, Milwaukee, this is also one of the main reasons why people are choosing to replace their old windows with new ones. Old windows, especially the ones made out of wood, can sometimes soak the water from the rain and then end up getting squeaky and in a worst-case scenario rotten, which adds a completely new layer of problems. New and freshly installed windows, however, require minimal maintenance, and usually, that means washing them a couple of times a month.

How to replace

So replacing windows might seem like a really simple and easy process at first glance, but there are a lot of things that can go wrong in the procedure if you are not being careful enough. That’s why it is always advisable to seek for a service from a professional window replacement company, but if you really decided that you want to do it on your own, we can offer some free tips.

First, you’ll need all the heavy-duty tools, such as drills, saws and hammers, and then the basic ones such as screwdrivers and utility knives. Of course, you will need some safety items as well such as glasses.

Next, you’ll need to start by removing your old window frame completely, which is a process that can take a few hours if you are doing it carefully enough to not damage or break anything. We cannot really go in-depth about this since we are not experts ourselves, but removing the old windows shouldn’t really be that hard.

After you’ve done that, it is time to install your new ones, and this is where things can get a little tricky. You’ll have to carefully place the new window frames in the slot and make sure that everything is screwed tightly so that no gaps are present. In most cases, you will have to use some kind of a sealing material in case the wall has improper dimensions and gaps that cannot be modified by you. It is up to you which way you’ll choose to seal, just make sure that no wind or water can get inside your home.