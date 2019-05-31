Why Ipe Decking Is the Solution for Your Home

678 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

It’s that time of the year – summer is almost here which means it is time to build or renovate your old deck. Nowadays, there are so many different kinds of wood and synthetic decking materials you can choose from. Clearly, you want to invest your money in the best one, and according to many, that is Ipe hardwood. In this text, we are going to tell you something about it and make a list of all its benefits.

Ipe wood is also called Brazilian Walnut and it comes from South America. Due to its hardness and natural oils, it is extremely durable which is one is its biggest advantages. It is also resistant to water, insects that can cause serious damage to the foundation of the house, mold, and fire. On the fire rating scale, it is classified as Class A which is the same rating as concrete or steel. Also, it contracts and expands less than any other material. It is no wonder it is considered to be “tough as nail” and once installed it can last for over half of century.

Furthermore, it is fairly easy to clean. Since it is very resistant to various external factors it requires low maintenance. You can sweep it or clean it with a mop. It does not involve toxic chemicals or hard, time-consuming labor. All you have to do is to clean with hydrogen peroxide once a year, and apply a coat of oil to increase its ability to withstand water and UV rays’ damage, and also to keep its natural color and fresh look.

Moreover, this type of hardwood naturally absorbs less heat than any other synthetic material which means it will not overheat during long, hot summer days. We all know how annoying hot surfaces can be, but not this one. You can walk barefoot on it freely.

Ipe wood also has some aesthetic benefits. Apart from its smooth texture, it comes in a variety of colors, from bright to dark ones. In addition, you can choose between different sizes making it perfect for decking, stairs treads, handrails, posts, joists, and so on. You can easily find any color and size of planks which means you can easily coordinate it with the overall design of your home. In addition, since it is recyclable, it is eco-friendly, which is perfect if you are concerned about the environment.

When it comes to price, this decking material is a bit more expensive than others, but it is because of its quality and high demand. Yes, you will need to invest a significant amount of money in it, but taking into consideration all the above-mentioned benefits, we believe that it is worth it.

The only disadvantage is that you cannot install it on your own. Since it is very heavy and hard, and it also demands special tools during the fitting process, you will probably have to turn to some professional company such as Ipe Woods.

All in all, as discussed in this text, Ipe hardwood is one of the best decking materials. We have listed some benefits that will surely help you make a decision about using it when rebuilding your deck.