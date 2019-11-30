How Can A Menstrual Cup Save At Least $1000

It is that time of the century that makes women uncomfortable talking about “that time of the month.” We are living in a society that even today associates a woman’s menstrual cycle with the smell, disgust, impurity, and whatnot. This has become the main reason why women feel uncomfortable in sharing anything about their menstrual cycle with men and even sometimes with ladies too. In several cases, this has also impacted their health.

Menstrual cups, unlike tampons and pads, are much more healthy to use. They are bell-shaped materials, made of rubber or latex, which is put against the walls of the vagina to catch menstrual blood. According to a survey in India, menstrual cups are not very popular, and most of the women are even unaware that something like this also exists. In this article, we’ll talk about how a woman can take care of her menstrual health by using menstrual cups, saving at least $1000 on tampons and pads.

Menstrual cups are easy and comfortable to use

While in countries like India where sanitary pads are popular, the women might find it challenging to adjust to menstrual cups. But given some time, they adapt very well with it. The bell-shaped cups usage is similar to the usage of tampons.

The cups, once folded in half, are applied against the walls of the vagina; this creates suction and allows passage for the blood to collect. Unlike sanitary pads, where finding a place to dispose of is an arduous task, menstrual cups can be easily disposed of by flushing or in the washbasin or sink.

Menstrual cups are healthy

These cups are much healthier to use than pads and tampons as the former accumulates the period blood and not just absorb the blood or hold less blood, which might lead to overflow. The bell-shaped material helps to collect a sufficient amount of blood.

The use of these cups helps in prevention from TSS Disease — Toxic Shock Syndrome, which is a bacterial infection that can be caused by the use of sanitary pads and tampons. Most of the women have a nauseous feeling while using a tampon.

Not gross at all

With the beginner’s use of menstrual cups, the women might fight it a bit uncomfortable, but after a couple of usages, they get used to it. Most Americans use tampons, whereas most Indians use pads during their menstrual cycle. Experts suggest that switching to these cups can be a new experience.

Many people around the globe have found it to be the best alternative out there. There are several brands available for these cups and are readily available on a chemist shop or even online. There are many reviews available online to be read that can help to get a fair idea about their usage and the experience of the women who have used these before.

Can hold more blood

The menstrual cups can hold 2 ounces of the period blood for 12 hours, less if there is heavy blood flow, and more if the blood flow is light. There is no direct contact of blood with the body, thus preventing you from catching any diseases.

Such cups can hold more blood than any of its alternatives. Unlike sanitary pads and tampons, which need to be thrown away after use due to direct contact of blood with the body, these cups can store blood for a much longer duration.

Environment-friendly

Most menstrual cups utilize materials, such as latex or rubber, which is eco-friendly. The best part of these cups is that they can be reused, but only with proper precautions taken. They can be sterilized after thorough washing with soap and water after the cycle is complete.

However, some cups that are not meant for reuse, and one has to dispose of these. However, they’ll not cause any harm to the environment since the material gets decomposed shortly. According to studies, 12 billion sanitary pads and 7 million tampons are disposed of in a single-use fashion. This accounts for thousands of dollars being put to a wrong use while better alternatives like menstrual cups are available. The plastic applicators used in tampons are not biodegradable, thus posing a threat to nature. The usage of menstrual cups can be a healthy solution for your body as well as the environment.

Cost-friendly – Unfolding the $1000 saving

On average, a woman’s menstruation cycle begins at 13 years of age and lasts up to an age of 51 years, where a period is from 3 to seven days in one month. According to an international report, a woman uses more than 15,000 tampons or pads in her lifetime, blowing more than $1000 on something that can risk their menstrual health and make them prone to several kinds of diseases.

Using a menstrual cup goes very easy on the pocket. Each pad or a tampon costs anywhere between $10- $50 for one-time use, whereas a menstrual cup costs $20- $40, as it is reusable and can be used for up to 10 years with proper precautions. This clearly states how the amount becomes more than $1000 when a woman is employing regular pads and tampons.

With each use, it needs a thorough wash with proper sterilization. The usage of menstrual cups can save thousands of dollars as these are reusable. This means you get to protect the environment with these cups, along with being able to walk around freely — all without getting holes drilled in your pockets.