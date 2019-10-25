How Can You Achieve a Leading Position in Business?

678 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

In order to reach a leading position in business, further training (full and part-time) to Bachelor Professional of Business (CCI) makes sense. During further training, the trainee is prepared to take over tasks within the range of business. The emphasis is on self-employment. Examined Bachelor Professionals of Business must make decisions independently.

Knowledge of human resources and business administration is imparted. Certified Bachelor Professionals of Business support companies in the following areas: finance and accounting, human resources and marketing.

Areas of responsibility of a certified Bachelor Professional of Business

A certified Bachelor Professional of Business has a wide range of duties. Bachelor Professionals of Business who work in retail and wholesale companies cover large tasks in the economic sector. A certified Bachelor Professional of Business is responsible for ensuring that economic processes run without planning errors. Those processes have to be supervised and controlled by a Bachelor Professional of Business. A Bachelor Professional of Business is responsible for the proper storage of goods, stocktaking and presentation of the product range.

If a Bachelor Professional of Business is employed in the personnel department, he conducts job interviews, plans the deployment of personnel and instructs new employees. In the area of marketing, he plans and carries out advertising and marketing activities. A certified Bachelor Professional of Business also takes care of bookings and account assignment procedures.

The most important tasks of a certified Bachelor Professional of Business are:

1. General work of an administrative nature

2. Planning and execution of purchasing and sales

3. Advertising and marketing use

4. Conducting sales transactions with customers

5. Managing personnel

Future opportunities as a certified Bachelor Professional of Business

As a certified Bachelor Professional of Business, you can work as a store or branch manager or as a department and project manager. It is also possible to set up your own company. Often a certified Bachelor Professional of Business works with the computer or in the salesroom. In addition visits in other branches and addresses come. Customers and dealers are visited besides outside. The attendance of fairs and congresses belongs likewise to it.

Skills and competence of a certified Bachelor Professional of Business

A certified Bachelor Professional of Business must be able to communicate and negotiate well. A friendly and serious appearance is a must.

Admission requirements

In order to be able to complete the further training to become a certified Bachelor Professional of Business, certain prerequisites must be fulfilled. The examination to become a certified Bachelor Professional of Business consists of two written examinations.

The first written partial examination is open to anyone who has successfully completed training in a recognized three-year commercial apprenticeship in the retail trade and then gained at least one year’s professional experience. Those who have completed training as a specialist warehouse clerk and then gained three years’ professional experience are also admitted. In addition, further training can be started if 90 ECTS points have been achieved in a business management course and at least two years of professional experience have been gained in business.

Finally, the training can also be started if the learner has worked for at least five years in a trade-related occupation.

The second partial examination can be taken if the first partial examination has been passed and no longer than two years have passed.

Financial support options

Further training is associated with high costs. In order for the further training to be realized, it is necessary to think about funding possibilities. The company often supports learners by assuming part or all of the costs. The Federal Armed Forces Agency for Employment and Transport Service as well as the German Pension Insurance (Deutsche Rentenversicherung) also offer support. In addition, there is a promotion BAföG. One should inform oneself about this because it does not come for every learner into question.

Better career opportunities through further training

Further training is associated with high costs, which can, however, be met with financial support. A further training, also to the Bachelor Professional of Business, promotes the career chances, often a leading position is linked with it.

