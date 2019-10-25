Going on a Hot Date With Mature Woman – What to Know

Dating is fun, as long as both people feel the same way. When it comes to dating mature women, finding a hottie can be trickier than what most guys think. Everyone wants a 10/10, and it’s better to lower your expectations. Dating nowadays mostly takes place on Tinder and Instagram, and these might not be the best options when looking for that special someone.
So with all that said, let’s find out what to know when going on a hot date.
1. Find a Date
Before you go on a date, you have to find one. We mentioned Tinder and Instagram, but what options do you have left? According to various love gurus, a bookshop is the best place to find intellectual hot girls that will be more than happy to go out with you, if all the stars align. For you to find someone to go on a date, the person needs to be single, willing to go out with you, and generally available. You can’t mingle with a married woman or someone who has a boyfriend; it’s just wrong.
According to divaesort, online dating is also real and lots of people participate in it. You’d be surprised at the number of people that have tried online dating.
2. Prepare For the Date
If you’ve found someone willing to go out with you, congratulations! Now, you need to prepare for the date itself. That includes:
- Take a shower before the date. You wouldn’t want to go unclean as it WILL leave a bad impression on your date.
- A clean shave and a nice haircut will go along nicely, as no one wants to be seen with a hobo looking dude.
- Brush and floss as there is nothing worse than smelling someone else’s bad breathe. You should even consider getting gum.
- To finish the process, spray some cologne as women absolutely love the smell of a guy’s cologne.
3. Next up – What to Wear?
Like they say, dress to impress. Since you need to look stunning for your hot date, you need to ditch the old T-shirt and probably go for something classier. You should be humorous with your conversations, not with your appearance when dating hot girls. Depending on the weather, go for eighter a polo shirt or a nice classy sweater.
4. What About Money?
If you want to date hot older girls, you need to treat them special – but the best thing is that they know what they want. You can’t just go out and sit in the park, reserve that for later. You need to take her somewhere nice. Since you’ve got your date, you need to pay for it. That’s why it’s important to prepare cash in advance.
5. Transportation
If you’re driving, then you need to pick her up. When you first greet her, compliment her on her looks; this will make her feel extra special. Girls love compliments, and they will most certainly appreciate the effort. As we mentioned, if you have a car then that’s the best option for transportation. The bus is reasonable as well, as it gives you the option of sitting next to each other.