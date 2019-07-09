How Collagen Can Help With Stretch Marks

527 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

As hard as we are on ourselves for getting stretch marks, they’re a lot more common than you might think. In fact, about 80% of Americans have stretch marks. Many people are uncomfortable with the look of their stretch marks and wonder if there’s anything they can do without resorting to invasive treatments. As it turns out, supplementing with collagen can help to prevent and reduce stretch marks. Read this guide by www.renewalliance.com before you shop around for collagen.

First, What Causes Stretch Marks?

Stretch marks are scar tissue in the dermis layer of your skin, and they occur when your connective tissue proteins, namely collagen, and elastine, are stretched so quickly that they snap. This rapid stretching of the skin and resulting scar tissue can be caused by growth spurts, pregnancy, muscle growth, or weight gain. Hormonal changes, like those during puberty or pregnancy, and the use of topical steroids can exacerbate stretch marks and make the skin more prone to them, too. Some people are also more genetically disposed to develop stretch marks than others, so even if you do everything you’re supposed to do to avoid them, like moisturizing regularly and avoiding rapid weight gain, you may still develop them eventually if they run in your family.

How Does Collagen Help With Stretch Marks?

Because stretch marks are the result of snapping collagen fibers, anything that helps stimulate collagen production in the body can help improve the appearance of stretch marks. But how exactly does collagen help with stretch marks? Replenishing your collagen levels with collagen supplements can help maintain skin’s suppleness and elasticity, helping to prevent future stretch marks from occurring.

When hydrolyzed collagen supplements are ingested to replenish your collagen levels, the collagen peptides are absorbed and distributed in the body, providing the building blocks for the formation of future collagen and elastin fibers. In addition, replenishing healthy collagen levels in the skin improves the look of skin’s firmness and elasticity, helping skin appear fuller and smoother, reducing the appearance of stretch marks’ indentation.

Why Collagen Supplements Are an Ideal Alternative to Invasive Stretch Mark Solutions

Although there’s no surefire way to eliminate stretch marks entirely, there are methods of making them less obvious. Unfortunately, some of the methods, like lasers and surgery, are invasive, painful, or prohibitively expensive. If you’re not interested in invasive solutions, collagen for stretch marks is a great alternative. With regular use, hydrolyzed collagen peptide supplements are proven to increase dermis density and decrease deep wrinkle formation, which helps minimize the look of stretch mark indentations.

Collagen for stretch marks can minimize the look of the discoloration as well, helping make stretch marks less visible. Finally, because collagen supplements help support your body’s natural structural proteins, you’ll help reduce the risk of developing more stretch marks later.

If you are shopping around for collagen supplements, make sure the potency is high enough to give you the result. Look out for minimum 5000-7000mg collagen peptides per serving.

Taut® Premium Collagen Replenishment Formula is made with 13,000mg of pure marine collagen and other potent ingredients that help replenish collagen levels and support the natural production of collagen in your skin. When taken as a regular supplement, studies show that the amino acids in collagen peptides can induce the synthesis of collagen and hyaluronic acid, helping skin look plumper and smoother, and diminish the appearance of stretch marks.